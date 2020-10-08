USD/CAD stays heavy near 1.3250, focus on BOC’s Macklem

- USD/CAD probes weekly low while extending Wednesday’s losses from 1.3340.
- US dollar drops versus major currencies as stimulus hopes dim safe-haven demand.
- WTI avoids further losses despite downbeat inventories.
- US Jobless Claims, risk catalysts also occupy traders’ watch list.
USD/CAD seesaws around intraday low near 1.3250 as European traders brace for Thursday. Alike other major currencies, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) also benefits from the broad US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood. Also favoring the pair sellers are the mild price gains of Canada’s main export item crude oil.
Global market sentiment stretches the Wednesday’s optimism as details from the US Vice Presidential (VP) Debate suggest that Democrats and Republicans are both inclined to pump the markets. US President Donald Trump’s optimism for the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine and readiness to consider the Democratic counteroffer for stimulus, after rejecting it on Tuesday, add strength to the trade positive environment.
Not only the US but policymakers from New Zealand and Japan also favored easy money and rekindled hopes of further stimulus.
With this, S&P 500 Futures join the Asia-Pacific shares in portraying the market’s rush towards the risk, which in turn weighs on the US dollar index (DXY) for the second consecutive day. The DXY is currently down 0.07% intraday while nearing the day’s low of 93.54.
WTI also benefits from investor’s upbeat mood while defying higher than expected 0.294M inventory levels from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) to 0.501M for the week ended on October 02. Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s increase in oil prices for Asia and fears of another hurricane in the US offer extra strength to the black gold.
Looking forward, the Bank of Canada (BOC) Governor Tiff Macklem is to take part in the Global Risk Institute's online summit and his comments on Canada’s further monetary policy need will be closely observed. In his latest remarks, BOC’s Macklem gave importance to the CAD price level while showing readiness for short-term easing to anchor household inflation expectations. Furthermore, the weekly US Initial Jobless Claims, expected 820K, will join the risk catalysts like virus updates, stimulus news and challenges to the commodity prices for extra direction to the USD/CAD traders.
Technical analysis
50-day SMA, at 1.3235 now, probes the downside break of the five-week-old support line. On the contrary, bulls remain worried unless crossing September month’s high of 1.3420.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3252
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3256
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3277
|Daily SMA50
|1.3239
|Daily SMA100
|1.3408
|Daily SMA200
|1.3534
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3341
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3255
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3421
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3267
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3288
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3308
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3198
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3141
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3313
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.337
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3398
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD.
Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break
The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.
USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply
USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Elections matter: The pause that decides...
In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.
WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00
WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.