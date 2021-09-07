USD/CAD stays firmer around 1.2650 on weaker oil, firmer USD theory, BOC eyed

- USD/CAD bulls take a breather following a stellar daily performance.
- US dollar benefits from risk-off mood, tracks Treasury yields to north on covid, stimulus woes.
- BOC is expected to stand pat but comments over economic transition will be the key, Ivey PMI, Fedspeak also decorate calendar.
USD/CAD edges higher around 1.2645 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the loonie pair await the key catalysts, namely the Bank of Canada (BOC) monetary policy meeting, while probing the bulls after the heaviest jump in three weeks.
The return of the US and Canadian traders failed to get a warm welcome amid escalating virus woes and economic fears. While the risk-off mood underpinned the US dollar, downbeat oil prices exert additional downside pressure on the USD/CAD prices ahead of the BOC announcement. On the same line were fears of a bumpy road to the US stimulus.
The US marked a doubling of the virus-led hospitalizations in a year and a 67% hike in the covid-led deaths in the last two weeks than the previous period, per data from Washington Post (WaPo) and Reuters. ''It is an illustration of how the delta variant has hampered progress in curbing the pandemic even as vaccines became widely available,'' the WaPo wrote.
On the other hand, CNN came out with the news suggesting further hardships for the Democratic party-backed stimulus as it reaches the House. The news said, “House Republicans could face increased pressure to vote against a bipartisan infrastructure package when they return to Washington later this month.”
The US 10-year Treasury yields benefited from the risk aversion wave and crossed the last month’s high, underpinning the US Dollar Index (DXY) to print the biggest daily jump since August 19. Also portraying the sour sentiment were the Wall Street benchmarks, followed by a mildly offered S&P 500 Futures.
It’s worth noting that the virus-led economic fears joined price-negative updates for oil to portray WTI’s third daily fall, exerting downside pressure on the USD/CAD prices.
Moving on, Canada’s Ivey Purchasing Managers Index for August, prior 59.8, will precede comments from the Fed New York President John C. Williams to entertain USD/CAD traders. However, the BOC announcements will be more important to watch. The Canadian central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold at a record low of 0.25% and to wait until October before cutting its bond purchases further, a Reuters poll of economists showed.
Technical analysis
Sustained bounce off 100-day EMA, around 1.2508, keeps USD/CAD buyers hopeful to cross the 1.2700 threshold.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2645
|Today Daily Change
|0.0112
|Today Daily Change %
|0.89%
|Today daily open
|1.2533
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2609
|Daily SMA50
|1.2552
|Daily SMA100
|1.2382
|Daily SMA200
|1.2531
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2559
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2518
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2654
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2494
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2543
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2533
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2514
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2472
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2556
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2578
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2597
EUR/USD flat, but not for long, ECB Thursday could shake it up
EUR/USD is the one to watch this Thursday, hawks circle over Frankfurt. US dollar testing critical daily dynamic resistance, bulls on guard. The week is about to pick up with the central; banks taking the limelight at the start of a new quarter.
GBP/USD: Sellers enjoy downside below 50-day SMA at 1.3800
GBP/USD prints minor losses on Wednesday in the Asian session. After falling nearly 90 pips in the overnight session, from the highs of 1.3856, the pair consolidates losses near the lower levels. Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a neutral stance.
Cardano bears initiate takeover as ADA price plummets
Cardano has faced criticism from analysts after the testnet launch. Traders are cautious of further pullback as the altcoin drops to $2.58.
US Coronavirus Delta spike: The caveat to US dollar strength and the Fed's max employment goal
While the US dollar is strong at the start of the week, (DXY is up today for the first time after six straight down days and has recouped its post-NFP losses to trade near 92.50), it walks a tight rope above the abyss.