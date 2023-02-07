USD/CAD stays firm at around 1.3460 ahead of Fed’s Powell speech and BoC’s Macklem

- USD/CAD holds to gains as traders brace for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.
- The US trade deficit widened, though market participants ignored it.
- Bank of Canada’s Governor Tiff Macklem will cross wires later.
The USD/CAD prolongs its gains to four straight days, though it remains below the weekly high of 1.3475, meandering around 1.3460, after hitting a daily low of 1.3401, shy of the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3399. At the time of typing, the USD/CAD exchanges hands a 1.3457, registering minuscule gains of 0.08%.
USD/CAD remains underpinned by a buoyant USD
Wall Street opened in the red, except for the Nasdaq 100. Traders are preparing for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Washington Economic Club around 17:00 GMT. Investors are looking for Powell’s pushback following a strong jobs report released last Friday that witnessed the US economy adding 517K jobs in January vs. expectations of almost 200K. Consequently, the Unemployment Rate dived to 3.4% from 3.5%. All-in-all such a tight labor market would warrant further tightening by the Fed.
Data-wise, the US Commerce Department revealed the trade deficit widened 10.5% to $-67.4B compared to November’s $-61.0B, but below the market’s expectations of $-68.5B.
Elsewhere, Minnesota Fed President Neil Kashkari crossed wires and commented that he foresees the Federal Fund rate at around 5.4% due to the stronger-than-expected labor market report, which showed that the US central bank needs to keep raising rates. He added that “No one should overreact to one report,” but added that the strength of the services sector is still very robust, and “that’s where I think a lot of us are focusing our attention.”
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the buck’s performance against six currencies, continues to record gains, up 0.28% at 103.910, a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Nevertheless, Crude Oil prices remain underpinned following an earthquake in Turkey and Syria, which disrupted one of Turkey’s ports that exported around 1% of global supplies in January. Therefore, WTI exchanges hands at $75.47, up 1.44%, capping the USD/CAD rally.
Aside from this, Statistics Canada revealed its trade balance narrowed, compared to December’s data, as lower Crude Oil prices weighed on energy export and imports of consumer goods fell, according to Reuters. Also, USD/CAD traders could get some cues from Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem, which would cross newswires around 17:30 GMT. Given that the BoC announced a pause after lifting rates to 4.50%, it could weigh on the Loonie (CAD). Therefore, any dovish hints could pave the way for further upside in the USD/CAD, though capped by rising Oil prices.
USD/CAD Key Technical Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3465
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3443
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3383
|Daily SMA50
|1.3498
|Daily SMA100
|1.3536
|Daily SMA200
|1.3225
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3476
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3397
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3472
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3262
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3446
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3427
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3401
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3359
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3322
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.348
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3517
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3559
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0700 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD has managed to stage a rebound toward 1.0700 after having dropped to a fresh multi-week low below 1.0670 in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes recovering from opening lows ahead of Powell's speech, the US Dollar loses interest.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2000 area as US Dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed above 1.2000, erasing a large portion of its daily losses. As investors await FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech, the US Dollar is struggling to preserve its strength, allowing the pair to edge higher.
Gold advances above $1,870 as US yields retreat
Gold price erased daily losses and turned positive on the day above $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield lost its traction and fell into negative territory, helping XAU/USD regain its traction ahead of FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's interview.
Google battles ChatGPT with Bard: Will this trigger rally in AI tokens?
Google is getting its ChatGPT competitor ready for action, the company said that its AI service Bard would be open to trusted testers and the service is being prepared for release within the following weeks.
Canoo Stock Forecast: Monday's GOEV plunge meets Tuesday buyers
Canoo (GOEV) stock is trading up more than 3% in Tuesday's premarket after a surprise share offering on Monday helped the EV small-cap to close 12.4% lower. This seemed like a major overreaction from the market, which should have seen this coming.