USD/CAD stays directionless below 1.32 handle

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index looks to close the day above 98.
  • WTI trades in tight range above the $56 mark. 
  • FOMC is expected to announce a 25 bps cut to its policy rate on Wednesday.

After closing the second straight week higher last Friday, the USD/CAD pair is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction on Monday and is moving sideways near 1.3170 mark, staying flat on the day.

Later this week, markets will be paying close attention to the FOMC's policy announcements. Earlier today, US President Trump argued in a Twitter thread that a "small rate cut" wouldn't be enough. Participants expect the Fed to cut its policy rate by 25 basis points and this move seems to be already priced in.

Chairman Powell's remarks on the outlook, however, will be looked upon for fresh clues regarding any further rate cuts in the remainder of the year and are likely to drive the USD's market valuation.

Dallas Fed Manufacturing improves slightly in July

The only data from the US today showed that the Dallas Fed's Manufacturing Index improved to -6.3 in July from -12.1 but was largely ignored by the market participants. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.25% on the day at 98.15, looking to post its highest weekly close in nearly two months.

On the other hand, crude oil prices are staying in a consolidation phase on Monday with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate moving in a tight range a little above the $56 handle, not allowing the commodity-related CAD to gather strength.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3171
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.3166
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3092
Daily SMA50 1.3243
Daily SMA100 1.3318
Daily SMA200 1.3304
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.32
Previous Daily Low 1.3152
Previous Weekly High 1.32
Previous Weekly Low 1.3041
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3182
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.317
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3146
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3126
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3099
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3193
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.322
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.324

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off

EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, close to the low levels it fell to on Friday. A busy week including the Fed decision, the NFP, and critical euro-zone data awaits.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes to 2017 lows as no-deal Brexit fears take over

GBP/USD crashes to 2017 lows as no-deal Brexit fears take over

GBP/USD is trading at levels last seen in March 2017, around 1.2250. PM Boris Johnson's government is ramping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Johnson denied a hard-deal was the working assumption.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: holding at higher ground ahead of US first-tier events

USD/JPY: holding at higher ground ahead of US first-tier events

Japanese June Large Retailers’ Sales decreased by less-than-anticipated. Speculative interest likely to stay on-hold ahead of US Fed’s announcement. USD/JPY consolidates near July’s highs, needs to retake the 109.00 mark.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates in a range, below $1425 level

Gold consolidates in a range, below $1425 level

Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below $1425 level through the mid-European session on Monday. The prevalent USD bullish sentiment continues to weigh on the commodity. 

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Libra speeds up the clock

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Libra speeds up the clock

Ripple sends a letter to Congress asking for clarity for XRP. Bitcoin continues to retreat but with enviable health. Everyone watches the Ethereum for a signal confirming the bullish scenario.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  