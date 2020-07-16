USD/CAD stays depressed near 1.3500 ahead of the busy day

- USD/CAD remains on the back foot around five-day low.
- US dollar pullback jostles with WTI weakness and risk reset ahead of the key data/events.
- US-China tension, mixed data outweigh hopes of virus cure.
- US Retail Sales, Canadian ADP Employment Change and ECB become the key data/events to follow.
USD/CAD bears attack 1.3500 ahead of the European session on Thursday. The loonie pair marked the heaviest loss in over a month after the previous day’s Bank of Canada (BOC) meeting while the recent weakness could be traced to the US dollar pullback. Even so, mild weakness in WTI and commodity currencies, due to the risk rest, seems to limit the quote’s losses.
Vaccine-led optimism fails to last long as the American policymakers prepare to levy harsh sanctions on Beijing’s diplomats. The news gains extra support as China stays ready to join the hand-to-hand combat, per the Global Times. Global markets earlier cheered increasing hopes that the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine will be out soon.
The shift in the risk-tone sentiment favored the US dollar index (DXY) to recover from the lowest in five weeks. The same seems to compress the WTI prices that flash 0.33% losses to $41.05 by the press time. Given the pullback in greenback, coupled with broad weakness in commodity-linked currencies, the pair refrains from extending the losses despite staying in the red zone.
While portraying the market mood, the US 10-year Treasury yields and the US stock futures print mild losses while Asia-Pacific shares snap the previous two-day gains as we write.
During the previous day, the pair slumped as the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) no rate change joined upbeat comments from the Governor Tiff Macklem in his first press conference as the Canadian central banker. Also helping the pair was the broadly risk-on mood and upbeat Canadian Manufacturing Sales.
For today, traders will be busy forecasting for the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy meeting, even if it is expected to hold the current policy unchanged. However, a downbeat forecast concerning the US Retail Sales and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey could keep the pair bears hopeful.
Technical analysis
With bearish MACD supporting the sellers on the 4-hour chart, a horizontal area from June 03, around 1.3490/80, gains the market attention. On the upside, 1.3540 and 1.3600 can entertain buyers in a case of the pair’s pullback while 200-bar EMA level of 1.3623 becomes a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3508
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3509
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3587
|Daily SMA50
|1.3689
|Daily SMA100
|1.3836
|Daily SMA200
|1.3507
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3619
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3505
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3632
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3491
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3549
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3575
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.347
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.343
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3356
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3583
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3658
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3697
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fails again to hold above 0.7000
The AUD/USD pair has been unable to advance despite upbeat local and Chinese data, as the American dollar benefited from the risk-off mood at the end of the day. AUD/USD at 0.6970.
EUR/USD ends the day in the red sub-1.1400
The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1380 near daily lows, after an uneventful ECB and mixed US data. Stubbornly high unemployment levels and pandemic concerns weigh on sentiment.
Gold prices walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level
Gold prices are trading a touch below the psychological $1,800 level in markets that have consolidated in a sea of fundamentals as traders await the next cue.
BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack
Bitcoin saw a decent drop towards $9,000 but recovered quickly. The Twitter hack was unprecedented as dozens of high-profile accounts got hacked at the same time. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye, Elon, and many others posted the same Bitcoin scam message...
Oil : The price action seems indecisive at these elevated levels
WTI is still in a bull trend on the chart below but at these elevated levels, it seems the price seems to be very jittery. Previously within this trend when the price moved higher the size of the bullish candles was bigger.