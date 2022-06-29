- USD/CAD renews intraday low during a sluggish session after three-day downtrend.
- Oil prices pare the first daily losses in four amid geopolitical, supply concerns.
- ECB Forum will be crucial as Fed’s Powell repeatedly fails to impress USD bulls in the recent past.
USD/CAD holds onto the recent bearish bias, despite showing inaction of late, as it refreshes intraday low near 1.2860 heading into Wednesday’s European session.
The Loonie pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the firmer prices of Canada’s main export item, namely the WTI crude oil. However, the market’s anxiety ahead of important monetary policy discussions among the central bankers from the US, the UK and the European Union (EU) at the ECB Forum seems to challenge the USD/CAD bears of late.
That said, WTI crude oil recently bounced off its intraday low to $110.00. In doing so, the black gold consolidates the first daily loss in four as global ire towards Russian oil joins supply crunch fears in the Middle East.
Elsewhere, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains as the US 10-year Treasury yields extend the previous day’s losses amid recession fears. That said, the benchmark US bond coupons drop to 3.13%, down 7.7 basis points (bps) by the press time.
On Tuesday, a jump in the one-year US consumer inflation expectations joined hawkish Fed bets to renew the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. The US Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence Index dropped for the second consecutive month in June, to 98.7 versus 100.0 expected and 103.2 in May. In doing so, the widely followed consumer sentiment gauge dropped to the lowest level since February 2021. Further details revealed that the one-year consumer inflation rate expectations climbed to 8% from May's revised print of 7.5. It should be noted that the US trade deficit dropped to the lowest in a year, to $104.3 billion, per the latest release for May.
Moving on, the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) for Q1 2022, expected to remain unchanged at 5.1%, will join the final readings of the US Q1 GDP, likely to confirm a 1.5% Annualized contraction, to highlight additional catalysts for clear directions. However, major attention will be given to how Fed Chair Powell defends the biggest rate hike since 1994 and manages to signal more such measures to tame inflation. The Fed Boss has recently failed to please USD bulls and hence any surprises should be traded with a pinch of salt.
Technical analysis
Unless bouncing back beyond June 21 swing low near 1.2900, USD/CAD remains vulnerable to retesting the 50-DMA support of 1.2820.
Addoitional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2861
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.287
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2809
|Daily SMA50
|1.2812
|Daily SMA100
|1.2733
|Daily SMA200
|1.2678
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2894
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2819
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3039
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.289
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2848
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2866
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2828
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2786
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2752
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2903
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2936
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2978
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
