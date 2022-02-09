USD/CAD stays depressed below 1.2700 as oil prices snap two-day downtrend, BOC’s Macklem eyed

- USD/CAD takes offers to refresh intraday low, prints the biggest weekly fall in five.
- WTI crude oil pauses previous declines amid softer USD, upbeat API data.
- Fed’s Mester, BOC’s Macklem will be observed for intraday direction ahead of US CPI.
USD/CAD pokes intraday low around 1.2690, down 0.11% on a day heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the loonie pair reverses the previous day’s recovery moves and is bracing for the biggest weekly fall since early January.
Broad US dollar weakness could be linked to the quote’s latest weakness. On the same line is a pause in the WTI crude oil declines after a two-day downtrend. As oil becomes Canada’s key export item, any positive moves weigh on the USD/CAD prices.
US 10-year Treasury yields retreat to 1.945%, down 1.5 basis points (bps) after rising to the highest levels since July 2019 the previous day. The bond coupon eased even after San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly favored the March rate hike in her latest speech. The policymaker additionally mentioned, “Fed can't be overly aggressive on rate increases,” while saying, “US inflation could get worse before it gets better.”
On the other hand, headlines conveying an explosion in Abu Dhabi and cautious optimism conveyed by US Health Expert Anthony Fauci, as well as Weekly Crude Oil Stock by the American Petroleum Institute (API), favor oil prices of late.
Talking about data, the US Goods and Services Trade Balance improved in December but Canadian International Merchandise Trade disappointed during the stated month, per the data released on Tuesday.
It should be noted that the market’s cautious optimism ahead of Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) also favors the USD/CAD. For intraday moves, comments from Bank of Canada (BOC) Governor Tiff Macklem and Fed Cleveland President Loretta J. Mester will be important to watch.
Technical analysis
A convergence of the 50-DMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of October-December 2021 upside challenges the USD/CAD pair’s immediate upside around 1.2710. However, bullish MACD signals and the Loonie pair’s ability to stay beyond 1.2655-50 horizontal area for nearly two weeks keep the buyers hopeful to overcome the immediate hurdle. Hence, the pair is likely to remain sidelined between 1.2650 and 1.2710.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2691
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.2705
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2628
|Daily SMA50
|1.2713
|Daily SMA100
|1.2623
|Daily SMA200
|1.2519
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2721
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2662
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2788
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.265
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2698
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2684
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2671
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2637
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2611
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.273
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2755
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.279
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1400 as US dollar extends higher
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1400, extending the pullback from a three-month high amid a fresh leg up in the US dollar. The dollar bulls cheer hotter US inflation and hawkish Fedspeak. ECB’s Lagarde rules out faster rate hikes. Eurozone inflation, US consumer data eyed.
GBP/USD edges lower towards 1.3500 ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD is inching lower towards 1.3500 ahead of the UK GDP. The British economy is expected to grow by 1.1% in Q4 vs. 1.1% previous. The US dollar cheers hotter inflation and firmer Treasury yields. Looming Brexit risks also weigh down on the cable.
Gold extends pullback from 12-day top as yields, Fedspeak propel USD
Gold prices keep the US inflation-led losses around $1,825 during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal rose to the highest levels in three days the previous day before the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data propelled US Treasury yields to fresh 2.5-year.
Decentraland Price Prediction: MANA ready for a quick 20% run-up
Decentraland price has broken free from its extended downtrend and is currently on a recovery rally. The recent U-turn in January shows that the momentum is strong and is likely to extend the run-up. Decentraland price has been on a massive 108% uptrend after bottoming at $1.71 on January 22.
UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD buy opportunity? Low expectations for December open door to upside surprise Premium
Dreadful December is the conclusion from an examination of the economy's performance in October and November, and where the consensus is about its woes in the last month of 2021. Low expectations open the door for an upside surprise, and sterling is set to benefit.