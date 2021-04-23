USD/CAD stays confined in tight range around 1.2500

- USD/CAD pair fluctuates in narrow band for second straight day.
- US Dollar Index drops below 91.00 ahead of US data.
- WTI continues to consolidate weekly losses, hols above $61.
Following Wednesday's sharp drop, the USD/CAD pair went into a consolidation phase and continues to have a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction ahead of the weekend. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.2500.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) decided to lower its weekly bond purchases and said that current macroeconomic projections point to a possible rate hike in the second half of 2022. The BoC's hawkish forward guidance allowed CAD to gather strength against its rivals and weighed on USD/CAD.
USD/CAD struggles to capitalize on USD selloff
On Friday, the pair stays relatively quiet despite the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback as the modest decline witnessed in crude oil prices seems to be keeping CAD's potential gains limited. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is down 0.4% on the day at $61.40.
Later in the session, the IHS Markit will release the preliminary April Manufacturing and Services PMI figures for the US. Ahead of these data, the US Dollar Index is losing 0.35% at 91.95, not allowing USD/CAD to push higher beyond 1.2500.
In the meantime, Wall Street's main indexes look to open in the positive territory, suggesting that the USD could remain on the back foot in the second half of the day. Despite the positive impact of the BoC's policy outlook on the CAD, however, USD/CAD stays on track to finish the week flat around 1.2500.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2499
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.2509
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2555
|Daily SMA50
|1.2579
|Daily SMA100
|1.2669
|Daily SMA200
|1.2936
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2535
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2473
|Previous Weekly High
|1.263
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2477
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2511
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2497
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2476
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2444
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2414
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2538
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2567
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.2050 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, USD decline
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050 after upbeat Eurozone Preliminary PMIs. The US dollar remains heavily offered across the board amid a mixed market mood, in the wake of Biden's plan for a tax hike. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains below 1.3900 amid upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3900, as the US dollar resumes decline after Biden's tax hike plan fuelled rally fades. The UK Retail Sales and PMIs beat expectations, offering support to the pound.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
XAU/USD refreshes session tops, bulls eyeing $1,800 mark
Sustained USD selling, COVID-19 jitters assisted gold to regain positive traction on Friday. The recent breakout through the double-bottom neckline resistance favours bullish traders. A move beyond the $1,800 mark, en-route $1,815-16 resistance, looks a distinct possibility.
Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here
BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.