USD/CAD stays below 1.2600 mark on oil price recovery, softer USD

- USD/CAD is pushing lower in the initial Asian trading hours on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index fell below 93.00 amid improved risk appetite, economic data.
- The Canadian dollar picks up momentum as oil precise stays above $67.00.
After touching the high of 1.2643 in the US session, USD/CAD is moving lower in the early morning Asia session. The pair confides in a very close trading band with less than 10-pips movement.
At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2590, down 0.01% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the six major currencies, losses track and slips below 93.00 on vaccine optimism, which helped riskier assets on improved risk sentiment.
US Durable Goods Orders fell 0.1% in July, much less than the market forecast of 0.3%.
On the other hand, the Canadian dollar gained amid a consistent recovery in crude oil prices.
Oil prices currently rising nearly 0.60% on the day near $68.00, which capped the downside for the loonie. Oil is one of Canada’s major export commodities.
Wholesale sales in Canada fell 2% in July, the data failed to move the pair in a meaningful direction.
As for now, traders are waiting for the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Index, Corporate Profits, Initial Jobless Claims data to trade fresh trading impetus.
USD/CAD additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.259
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.259
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2575
|Daily SMA50
|1.2506
|Daily SMA100
|1.2377
|Daily SMA200
|1.255
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.266
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2579
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2949
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2512
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.261
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2629
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2559
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2528
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2478
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.264
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2691
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2722
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains as all eyes turn to the Fed
The EUR/USD pair reached 1.1773, its highest for the week as the market’s optimism weighed on the American currency. ECB officials see progress but are not planning to change the current massive financial support.
GBP/USD: Upside limited due to absent pound’s demand
A scarce UK macroeconomic calendar keeps GBP/USD range bound.Brexit jitters and the coronavirus Delta variant undermine demand for the pound. GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish as per settling above the 61.8% retracement of the March rally.
XAU/USD to extend correction toward $1,780 as key resistance holds
XAU/USD is edging lower after closing in the negative territory on Tuesday. Rising US Treasury bond yield seems to be weighing on gold. Gold could extend its downward correction to $1,780.
Analysts grow concerned as $2 billion in Ethereum flood exchanges
Ethereum's climb toward its May all-time high of $4,356.99 is interrupted by the ongoing consolidation. Nearly 600,000 Ether was deposited to Binance, triggering concerns of a sell-off.
US Durable Goods Orders: Consumers, business hold steady in July
The unexpected weakness in July Retail Sales did not carry over into Durable Goods Orders suggesting that the August collapse in Consumer Sentiment may not foretell a death knell for US consumption.