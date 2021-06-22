USD/CAD stalls the rebound below 1.2400 amid rising WTI prices

- USD/CAD retreat, tracking the moves in the US dollar.
- Rising oil prices also restrict the rebound in USD/CAD.
- Focus remains on Powell’s testimony, API crude inventory report.
USD/CAD is seeing some fresh selling in early European trading, retreating from daily highs of 1.2386. The bulls take a breather ahead of Tuesday’s Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony.
The latest leg down in the spot can be attributed to a stalled rebound in the US dollar across the board, as the Fed’s inflation debate picks up pace, driving the last week’s hawkish rhetoric in the back seat.
The upbeat market mood also weighs on the US dollar’s safe-haven demand while the Treasury yields hold firmer on the session.
On the other hand, surging oil prices also threaten the recovery mode in the major. WTI prices hit the highest levels since October 2018 at $73.33, courtesy of the uncertainty over the return of the Iranian oil supply to the market.
All eyes now remain on Powell’s Q&A session during his testimony, as his prepared remarks are already out. Powell once again dismissed inflation as transitory while adding that it should move back toward the central bank’s 2% target once supply imbalances resolve.
USD/CAD: Technical outlook
Given the strong Momentum and the pair’s bounce off the key support zone, USD/CAD may extend the recovery moves toward the immediate hurdle, namely 100-day SMA level of 1.2420. Meanwhile, a downside break of 1.2350-25 support area may seek confirmation around 1.2270 before dragging the quote to the mid-May tops surrounding the 1.2200 mark, FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal notes.
USD/CAD: Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2375
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.2361
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2152
|Daily SMA50
|1.2233
|Daily SMA100
|1.2424
|Daily SMA200
|1.2708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2487
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2353
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2481
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2128
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2404
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2436
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2314
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2267
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.218
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2447
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2534
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2581
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive around 1.1900 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1900, retreating from higher levels as the US dollar recovery gathers steam despite the upbeat market mood. Powell’s prepared remarks pose upside risk but Fed policymakers’ divide keeps traders on the edge. Powell’s Q&A session awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3900 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3900, having stalled the V-shaped reversal once again near 1.3940. A rebound in the US dollar alongside the yields seemingly weighs. The pound also feels the heat from Brexit chaos and delayed economic reopening.
Gold awaits Powell for a meaningful recovery above 100-DMA
Gold price staged an impressive rebound on Monday, snapping a six-day downtrend. Gold jumped as high as $1787 before easing slightly to finish the day at $1783. A daily closing above 100-DMA is needed for gold bulls to regain control.
Bitcoin takes a hit with the highest bearish sentiment
Another week of large institutional outflows has been recorded from crypto investment products. Large firms are now selling Bitcoin-related financial products, recording its sixth consecutive weekly decline.
Federal Reserve speakers in focus
After a major flattening of the US Treasury curve last week in the wake of the Fed FOMC meeting, this week will be important to determine how comfortable the Fed is with the market reaction to its shift in stance.