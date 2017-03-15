USD/CAD stages crushing decline

USD/CAD stages crushing declineBy FXStreet Algorythms
The 1-hour USD/CAD MACD series is sitting at extreme lows.
Recent plummeting USD/CAD price action has been highlighted by an above-average distance between MACD and its signal line. From a strategic standpoint, there could be further stomach-churning dips to endure, as well as brief relief rallies. The latest MACD print shows dissipation of downside momentum, thus reinforcing the second scenario.
