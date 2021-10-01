USD/CAD stages an impressive comeback above 21-DMA ahead of key data

- USD/CAD recaptures 1.2700 and beyond amid broad USD bounce.
- Retreat in WTI prices also helps push USD/CAD higher.
- All eyes remain on the US inflation and Canadian GDP release.
USD/CAD is extending gains towards 1.2750, finding support from the broad-based US dollar rebound, as the risk sentiment remains on the tepid side. The US dollar index is rising by 0.08% on the day, currently trading at 94.31.
Markets remain worried about a likely US government shutdown amid a delay in the infrastructure bill vote, as the final quarter of 2021 commences. Further, looming China Evergrande risks and stagflation concerns also leave investors on tenterhooks.
The spot also benefits from a minor pullback in WTI prices from near three-year tops of $76.50. Reports that OPEC is considering release more oil to the markets to counter the ongoing supply crunch are weighing on the black gold. Although, China’s willingness to buy more oil other energy supplies to meet growing demand cushions the downside.
Attention now turns towards the US ISM Manufacturing, Fed’s favorite PCE Inflation gauge and the Canadian monthly GDP release for fresh trading opportunities.
The downside in the spot could likely remain capped so long as it holds above the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.2683. To the upside, acceptance above 1.2750 is needed to resume the recent uptrend.
USD/CAD: Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2721
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1.268
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2682
|Daily SMA50
|1.2623
|Daily SMA100
|1.2454
|Daily SMA200
|1.2521
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2763
|Previous Daily Low
|1.263
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2896
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2634
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2681
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2712
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2619
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2558
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2485
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2752
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2824
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2886
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
