USD/CAD stabilises around 1.2500 as crude oil market volatility calms

- USD/CAD is trading close to 1.2500 and trading more subdued as the sell-off in crude oil markets eases up.
- Canadian retail sales were stronger than expected but have not had a lasting impact on the loonie.
USD/CAD trades a little higher on the day just to the north of the 1.2500 level but has dropped back from earlier session highs in the 1.2540s. The pair currently trades higher by about 20 pips or just under 0.2%.
Driving the day
The loonie was hit hard on Thursday in tandem with a sharp decline in crude oil prices. With crude oil prices much more stable and even creeping a little higher (WTI is back above $60.00 and approaching $61.00), the downwards drag on the loonie is being somewhat lessened.
Elsewhere, aside from crude oil price action and a stronger than anticipated Canadian Retail Sales report for the month of January, there has not been too much else going on of note for USD/CAD; the US dollar saw some fleeting strength in wake of the Fed’s decision not to extend pandemic-era supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) rules at the end of the month – these rules had allowed banks to hold US treasuries and deposits on their balance sheets exempt from normal capital ratio requirements, a ruling the Fed decided upon in the early stages of the Covid-19 crisis order to stem excessive selling pressure in US treasury markets. The SLR rules will expire at the end of the month.
USD/CAD rose briefly as high as the 1.2540s on this news the market impact has not been long-lasting and a recently published article from Fed Chair Jerome Powell published in the WSJ contained no new information regarding the Fed’s policy guidance or outlook on the economy and thus did not move markets at all. Next week, things are set to be quiet for loonie traders, with just comments from Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle to keep an eye on, whilst USD traders will have to keep tabs on a heft dose of Fed speak (including Fed Chair Powell speaking on three separate occasions), as well as preliminary Markit PMIs and Core PCE inflation data.
Canadian Retail Sales Recap
Canadian Retail Sales numbers for the month of January came in stronger than expected on Friday; the MoM pace of decline in headline sales was just 1.1% versus forecasts for a much steeper drop of 3.0%. Core retail sales also saw a more modest than expected drop of just 1.2% MoM versus expectations for a drop of 2.6%. The drop reflected a massive decline in the sales of some sectors that were shuttered in line with the closure of non-essential retail stores.
However, StatsCan’s preliminary estimate for Retail Sales growth in February indicated that most of the declines in sales seen in December and January was quickly reversed as the economy came out of lockdown. According to Capital Economics, “the good news is that some of the damage appears to have been undone last month”. However, the economic consultancy caveats that “with many restrictions still in place, it is unlikely that total consumption will recover until the second half of 2021”.
USD/Cad
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2509
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2487
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2584
|Daily SMA50
|1.2671
|Daily SMA100
|1.2795
|Daily SMA200
|1.3064
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2527
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2365
|Previous Weekly High
|1.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2462
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2427
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2393
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2298
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2232
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2554
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2621
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2715
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
