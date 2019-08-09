USD/CAD spikes to session tops on dismal Canadian jobs data, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Canadian economy shed 24K jobs in July; unemployment rate jumps to 5.7%.
  • Softer US PPI figures kept the USD bulls on the defensive and capped gains.
  • Pickup in Oil prices underpinned Loonie and seemed to exert some pressure.

The USD/CAD pair rallied around 60-70 pips in the last hour and refreshed session tops, beyond mid-1.3200s in reaction to the disappointing release of Canadian jobs data.
 
The commodity-linked currency - Loonie initially gained some follow-through traction on Friday amid a goodish pickup in Crude Oil prices, which coupled with a subdued US Dollar price-action, collaborated to the pair's weaker tone for the second consecutive session.

Dismal Canadian jobs data inspired bulls

The pair, however, stalled its pullback from multi-week tops - set earlier this week - and caught some aggressive bids following the release of Canadian employment details, showing that the number of employed people unexpectedly decreased by 24K in the month of July.
 
Adding to the disappointing headline reading, the unemployment rate jumped to 5.7% as compared to 5.5% previous and expected, which exerted some additional downward pressure on the Canadian Dollar and prompted some aggressive short-covering move around the major.
 
The intraday spike, however, lacked any strong follow-through and remained capped below the 1.3300 handle in the wake of softer-than-expected US core Producer Price Index, which fell 0.1% on a monthly basis and eased to 2.1% yearly rate in July.
 
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the intraday spike or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels as the key focus remains on the incoming trade-related headlines, which has been a key factor influencing the broader market risk sentiment.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3209
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.3227
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3149
Daily SMA50 1.32
Daily SMA100 1.3307
Daily SMA200 1.3309
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3316
Previous Daily Low 1.3222
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.3106
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3257
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.328
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3194
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3161
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.31
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3288
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3349
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3382

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades under 1.1200 amid Italian political uncertainty, trade tensions

EUR/USD trades under 1.1200 amid Italian political uncertainty, trade tensions

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200, stable. The Italian government is in crisis as PM Conte clashes with his deputy Salvini. The US halted Huawei licenses in another battle in the trade war.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits fresh two-year low as UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q2

GBP/USD hits fresh two-year low as UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q2

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2050 at the lowest since January 2017 after the UK reported a disappointing 0.2% contraction in the second quarter, stoking fears of recession as Brexit uncertainty looms.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bearish outlook unchanged below 108.90/109.00

USD/JPY: Bearish outlook unchanged below 108.90/109.00

USD/JPY navigates the lower end of the range in sub-106.00 levels. US-China trade dispute remains behind the pair’s price action. The 109.0 region keeps capping the upside for the time being.

USD/JPY News

Gold extends its consolidative price action near multi-year tops, around $1500 mark

Gold extends its consolidative price action near multi-year tops, around $1500 mark

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained confined well within a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold News

Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse

Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse

The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  