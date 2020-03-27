USD/CAD spikes to session tops, around mid-1.4100s in reaction to BoC’s surprise rate cut

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD stages a solid intraday recovery from sub-1.4000 levels, or 1-1/2 week lows.
  • Sliding oil prices, a goodish pickup in the USD demand led to the initial leg of recovery.
  • The BoC’s surprise decision to cut interest rates to 0.25% provided an additional boost.

The USD/CAD pair built on its goodish intraday recovery move from 1-1/2 week lows and spiked to fresh session tops, around mid-141.00s in the last hour.

The latest leg of a sudden pick up over the past hour or so followed the Bank of Canada's (BoC) surprise decision to lower policy rates by 50bps to 0.25% from 0.75%. The Canadian central bank also launched a Commercial Paper Purchase Program and committed to buying a minimum of C$5 billion in government securities per week.

This comes on the back of the ongoing slump in crude oil prices and exerted some heavy downward pressure on the Canadian dollar. Adding to this, the US dollar gained some follow-through traction during the early North-American session, which remained supportive of the pair's strong intraday rally of over 160 pips from sub-1.4000 levels.

The pair has now recovered a major part of the previous day's negative move, though it remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the momentum amid concerns over the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.4142
Today Daily Change 0.0122
Today Daily Change % 0.87
Today daily open 1.402
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3903
Daily SMA50 1.3499
Daily SMA100 1.3331
Daily SMA200 1.3264
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4276
Previous Daily Low 1.401
Previous Weekly High 1.4668
Previous Weekly Low 1.3788
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4112
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4175
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3928
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3836
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3662
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4194
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4368
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.446

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

