USD/CAD spikes to session tops, around 1.3435-40 region ahead of FOMC

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD managed to attract some dip-buying and staged a solid intraday bounce.
  • Weaker crude oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit the early downtick.
  • A sudden spike comes on the back of some repositioning trade ahead of the FOMC.

The USD/CAD pair jumped around 65-70 pips during the early North American session and refreshed session tops, around the 1.3435-40 region in the last hour.

The pair showed some resilience at lower levels and quickly reversed an early dip back closer to multi-month lows, around mid-1.3400s set earlier this week. The early downtick remained cushioned amid a weaker tone surrounding crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.

Bulls, however, seemed reluctant on the back of a sustained US dollar selling bias, which remained unabated following the release of softer-than-expected US consumer inflation figures for May. Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden spike could be solely attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the FOMC.

The Fed is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday and is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at the end of a two-day meeting. Hence, the key focus will be on the accompanying policy statement and the latest set of inflation/economic growth projections, so-called 'dot-plot'.

This will be followed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference. Investors will closely scrutinize Powell's remarks for clues about the central bank's future policy path, which will drive the near-term sentiment surrounding the USD and provide a fresh directional impetus for the USD/CAD pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3425
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.3416
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3769
Daily SMA50 1.3937
Daily SMA100 1.3748
Daily SMA200 1.3464
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3488
Previous Daily Low 1.336
Previous Weekly High 1.3802
Previous Weekly Low 1.3392
Previous Monthly High 1.4173
Previous Monthly Low 1.3715
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3439
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3409
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3355
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3293
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3226
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3483
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.355
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3611

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

