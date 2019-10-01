USD/CAD spikes to over 1-week tops, eyeing 1.3300 mark on dismal Canadian GDP

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Canadian economic growth remained flat in July as against 0.1% growth expected.
  • Surging US bond yields lifted the USD to two-year tops and remained supportive.
  • Investors now look forward to the US ISM manufacturing PMI for a fresh impetus.

The USD/CAD pair held on to its strong intraday gains through the early North-American session and spiked to over one-week tops, closer to the 1.3300 handle post-Canadian GDP.
 
The pair caught some fresh bids on Tuesday and recovered farther from near two-week lows set last Friday amid the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar. Against the backdrop of growing optimism over a possible resolution of the prolonged US-China trade dispute, a strong follow-through upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields lifted the Greenback to two year tops and remained supportive.

Weaker Canadian GDP provides an additional boost

Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden move up followed the disappointing release of Canadian monthly GDP report, which showed that the economic growth remained flat in July as compared to modest growth of 0.1% expected and 0.2% previous. However, a modest pickup in Crude Oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie, seemed to be the only factor capping any further gains.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the very important 200-day SMA barrier near the 1.3300 round-figure mark before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Moving ahead, Tuesday's US economic docket features the release of ISM manufacturing PMI, which will be looked upon for some fresh impetus and grab some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3274
Today Daily Change 0.0032
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1.3242
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3241
Daily SMA50 1.3245
Daily SMA100 1.3256
Daily SMA200 1.3303
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.326
Previous Daily Low 1.3224
Previous Weekly High 1.3305
Previous Weekly Low 1.3214
Previous Monthly High 1.3384
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3246
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3223
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3205
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3187
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.326
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3279
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3297

 

 

