USD/CAD spikes to over 1-week tops, eyeing 1.3300 mark on dismal Canadian GDP

- Canadian economic growth remained flat in July as against 0.1% growth expected.
- Surging US bond yields lifted the USD to two-year tops and remained supportive.
- Investors now look forward to the US ISM manufacturing PMI for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair held on to its strong intraday gains through the early North-American session and spiked to over one-week tops, closer to the 1.3300 handle post-Canadian GDP.
The pair caught some fresh bids on Tuesday and recovered farther from near two-week lows set last Friday amid the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar. Against the backdrop of growing optimism over a possible resolution of the prolonged US-China trade dispute, a strong follow-through upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields lifted the Greenback to two year tops and remained supportive.
Weaker Canadian GDP provides an additional boost
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden move up followed the disappointing release of Canadian monthly GDP report, which showed that the economic growth remained flat in July as compared to modest growth of 0.1% expected and 0.2% previous. However, a modest pickup in Crude Oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie, seemed to be the only factor capping any further gains.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the very important 200-day SMA barrier near the 1.3300 round-figure mark before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Moving ahead, Tuesday's US economic docket features the release of ISM manufacturing PMI, which will be looked upon for some fresh impetus and grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3274
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3242
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3241
|Daily SMA50
|1.3245
|Daily SMA100
|1.3256
|Daily SMA200
|1.3303
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.326
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3224
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3305
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3214
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3384
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3246
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3223
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3205
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3187
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.326
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3279
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3297
