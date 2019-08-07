USD/CAD spikes to fresh multi-week tops, around mid-1.3300s

The pair added to the overnight strong up-move of around 100-pips.

The up-move seemed unaffected by some fresh USD selling pressure.

The ongoing slump in the US bond yields weighed on the greenback.

The Canadian Dollar remained on the defensive against its American counterpart, lifting the USD/CAD pair to fresh multi-weekly tops - closer to mid-1.3300s in the last hour.



After a brief consolidation, the pair picked up the pace during the early North-American session and has now rallied over 150-pips from the previous session's swing low to sub-1.3200 level. The positive momentum seemed rather unaffected by some renewed US Dollar selling bias, triggered by a fresh leg of a free-fall in the US Treasury bond yields.



Bullish traders took cues from a sharp fall in Crude Oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie. Adding to this, possibilities of some technical buying on a sustained move beyond the very important 200-day SMA - around the 1.3300 handle, further seemed to have collaborated towards accelerating the up-move.



The pair touched an intraday high level of 1.3345 - the highest since June 19, albeit quickly retreated around 15-20 pips as market participants now look forward to the release of Canadian Ivey PMI for some short-term trading impetus amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.

