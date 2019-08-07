USD/CAD spikes to fresh multi-week tops, around mid-1.3300s

By Haresh Menghani
  • The pair added to the overnight strong up-move of around 100-pips.
  • The up-move seemed unaffected by some fresh USD selling pressure.
  • The ongoing slump in the US bond yields weighed on the greenback.

The Canadian Dollar remained on the defensive against its American counterpart, lifting the USD/CAD pair to fresh multi-weekly tops - closer to mid-1.3300s in the last hour.
 
After a brief consolidation, the pair picked up the pace during the early North-American session and has now rallied over 150-pips from the previous session's swing low to sub-1.3200 level. The positive momentum seemed rather unaffected by some renewed US Dollar selling bias, triggered by a fresh leg of a free-fall in the US Treasury bond yields.
 
Bullish traders took cues from a sharp fall in Crude Oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie. Adding to this, possibilities of some technical buying on a sustained move beyond the very important 200-day SMA - around the 1.3300 handle, further seemed to have collaborated towards accelerating the up-move.
 
The pair touched an intraday high level of 1.3345 - the highest since June 19, albeit quickly retreated around 15-20 pips as market participants now look forward to the release of Canadian Ivey PMI for some short-term trading impetus amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3328
Today Daily Change 0.0047
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 1.3281
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.313
Daily SMA50 1.3209
Daily SMA100 1.3309
Daily SMA200 1.3307
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3292
Previous Daily Low 1.3187
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.3106
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3252
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3214
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3147
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3108
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.332
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3359
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3426

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

