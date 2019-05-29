• BoC maintains status-quo and leaves interest rates unchanged.
• The ongoing slump in Oil prices continues to weigh on Loonie.
• The USD remains supported by the global flight to safety.
The USD/CAD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early North-American trading session and surged to fresh multi-month tops post-BoC announcement.
The Canadian Dollar remained on the defensive after the Bank of Canada (BoC) decided to leave benchmark interest rates unchanged at 1.75% when it concluded its May policy meeting on Wednesday. The decision was in line with market expectations but the ongoing slump in Crude Oil prices kept exerting some downward pressure on the commodity-linked currency - Loonie.
On the other hand, the US Dollar continued benefitting from the global flight to safety amid lingering fears over a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies, especially after media reports suggested that China is preparing to use rare earths to strike back at the US.
Adding to this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained move beyond the 1.3520 region seems to have further collaborated towards accelerate the positive move. Hence, a bullish extension, towards testing the 1.3565-70 supply zone, now looks a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3504
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3452
|Daily SMA50
|1.3408
|Daily SMA100
|1.3336
|Daily SMA200
|1.3259
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.35
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3434
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3503
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3357
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3522
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3274
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3475
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3459
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3451
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3409
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3384
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3518
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3585
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends falls on ECB caution, trade tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, down on the day. ECB's Rehn said the first rise in interest rates may be further away. Tensions between the US and China persist.
GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.
USD/JPY: risk sentiment keeps deteriorating, yen takes advantage
Wall Street plummeted Tuesday after a failed attempt to run. A scarce macroeconomic calendar keeping sentiment as the main market mover.
Gold clings to daily recovery gains above $1280
After losing $5 on Tuesday, the troy ounce of the precious metal gained value today with the sour market sentiment ramping up the demand for traditional safe-havens. At the moment, the XAU/USD pair is up 0.4%, or $5.3, on the day at $1284.70.
Bank of Canada keeps policy rate unchanged at 1.75% as expected
As widely expected, the Bank of Canada decided to maintain its target for the overnight rate at 1.75% at its May policy meeting. Below are some key takeaways from the BoC's policy statement.