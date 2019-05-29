USD/CAD spikes to fresh multi-month tops, around mid-1.3500s post-BoC

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  BoC maintains status-quo and leaves interest rates unchanged.
   •  The ongoing slump in Oil prices continues to weigh on Loonie.
   •  The USD remains supported by the global flight to safety.

The USD/CAD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early North-American trading session and surged to fresh multi-month tops post-BoC announcement.

The Canadian Dollar remained on the defensive after the Bank of Canada (BoC) decided to leave benchmark interest rates unchanged at 1.75% when it concluded its May policy meeting on Wednesday. The decision was in line with market expectations but the ongoing slump in Crude Oil prices kept exerting some downward pressure on the commodity-linked currency - Loonie.

On the other hand, the US Dollar continued benefitting from the global flight to safety amid lingering fears over a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies, especially after media reports suggested that China is preparing to use rare earths to strike back at the US. 

Adding to this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained move beyond the 1.3520 region seems to have further collaborated towards accelerate the positive move. Hence, a bullish extension, towards testing the 1.3565-70 supply zone, now looks a distinct possibility.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3504
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.3494
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3452
Daily SMA50 1.3408
Daily SMA100 1.3336
Daily SMA200 1.3259
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.35
Previous Daily Low 1.3434
Previous Weekly High 1.3503
Previous Weekly Low 1.3357
Previous Monthly High 1.3522
Previous Monthly Low 1.3274
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3475
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3459
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3451
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3409
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3384
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3518
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3543
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3585

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

