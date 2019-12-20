USD/CAD spikes back closer to weekly tops on dismal Canadian retail sales data

- USD/CAD pair buying picked up the pace during the early NA session.
- Canadian retail sales for October missed expectations by a big margin.
- Weaker oil prices further weighed on the loonie and remained supportive.
The USD/CAD pair built on its steady intraday ascent and surged back closer to weekly tops, around the 1.3180 region on dismal Canadian data.
The buying interest surrounding the pair picked up some additional pace in the last hour following the disappointing release of Canadian macro data, showing that monthly retail sales plunged by 1.2% in October as against consensus estimates pointing to a 0.5% growth.
Adding to the disappointing headline print, core retail sales (excluding automobiles) also fell short of market expectations and came in to show a decline of 0.5%. Against the backdrop of a negative tone surrounding oil prices, weaker domestic data exerted some pressure on the commodity-linked currency – loonie.
On the other hand, the US dollar held on to its positive tone on the back of a goodish intraday pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and the final GDP print, which confirmed that economic growth during the third quarter of 2019 matched the preliminary estimates and stood at 2.1% annualized pace.
The positive momentum too along some short-term trading stops being placed near the 1.3150 horizontal resistance. Hence, some follow-through strength, possibly towards reclaiming the 1.3200 round-figure mark, now looks a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3144
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3125
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3226
|Daily SMA50
|1.3195
|Daily SMA100
|1.3231
|Daily SMA200
|1.3271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3138
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3106
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.315
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3126
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3119
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3076
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.314
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3155
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3172
