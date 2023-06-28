- USD/CAD climbs sharply to 1.3248, gaining more than 0.40% after Jerome Powell’s remarks at the European Central Bank (ECB) Sintra event.
- Powell’s suggestion of two more increases in the Fed’s policy boosted the pair, driving it to a new two-week high at 1.3276.
- Market odds for a Fed 25 bps rate hike in June rose to 84.3%, driving the US dollar higher.
USD/CAD climbed sharply on Wednesday, helped by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the European Central Bank (ECB) Sintra event, reiterating the Fed would likely hike two times as shown by the dot-plots. The USD/CAD is trading at 1.3248, gains more than 0.40% after hitting a daily low of 1.3188.
Fed Chair's signals for future rate hikes and disappointing Canadian inflation figures drive USD/CAD higher
US equities are trading mixed, with the Dow Jones and S&P printing losses, while the heavy-tech Nasdaq holds to its gains. The session’s highlight has been the Chair Powell noting that policy “has not been restrictive for long,” emphasizing that most of the dot plot still sees two more increases. He added, “US economy quite resilient and latest data consistent with that” and added the Fed needs to see more softening in the labor market.
The USD/CAD reacted to Powell’s remarks, and hit a new two-week high at 1.3276, as market participants, increased the odds for a Fed 25 bps rate hike in June to 84.3%, compared to yesterday’s 76.9%, as reported by data of the CME FedWatch Tool.
Consequently, the greenback is strengthening, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gains 0.42%, up to 102.943. Nevertheless, US Treasury bond yields are dropping, with the US 10-year benchmark note rate at 3.748%, two basis points lower than its opening price.
Regarding data, the US Trade deficit narrowed by 6.1% to $-91.1 billion, compared to April’s $-97.1 billion, as revealed by the US Department of Commerce. Sources cited by Reuters commented, “Even with the narrowing in May, the goods trade deficit is up by over 10% since March, and trade will likely be a drag on economic growth in the second quarter.”
Aside from this, the latest inflation report from Canada was softer than expected after the Bank of Canada (BoC) delivered a 25 bps rate hike on a sudden shift of monetary policy stance. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in May grew 3.4% YoY vs. 4.4% the prior month, the lowest level since June 2021. The common Core rose by 5.2% YoY, vs. 5.7% in April, the weakest since March 2022. After the data release, expectations for further tightening of the Boc fell, as odds for a hike on July 12 rose to 50%, below the 70% at the beginning of the week.
Upcoming events
The US economic agenda will feature the US Initial Jobless Claims for the last week and the release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures and Pending Home Sales.
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD reacted upward on Powell’s remarks but failed to crack the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3280, suggesting that sellers remain in charge, around the 1.3300/1.3280 area. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points upward but has yet to cross the bullish territory, so the USD/CAD remains exposed to selling pressure. Meanwhile, the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) suggests buyers are entering the market but not as strong as expected.
The USD/CAD would shift to neutral bullish if buyers reclaim the February 2 daily low of 1.3260 and extend its gains past 1.3300. Otherwise, any rallies could be used for USD/CAD sellers to reposition and enter at a better price.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3242
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|1.3192
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3304
|Daily SMA50
|1.3437
|Daily SMA100
|1.35
|Daily SMA200
|1.3518
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3192
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3117
|Previous Weekly High
|1.327
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3139
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3163
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3146
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3142
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3066
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3243
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3293
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sellers keep the reins at three-week low near 0.6600 ahead of Australia Retail Sales
AUD/USD bears take a breather at the lowest levels since June 05, after posting the biggest daily loss in more than three months, as traders await Australia’s Retail Sales for May to extend the previous slump inflicted by Aussie inflation and hawkish Fed signals, not to forget China woes.
EUR/USD holds below 1.0950 limited by a stronger USD Premium
EUR/USD briefly traded under 1.0900 but trimmed losses. The US Dollar strengthened on the back of Fed rate hike expectations, pushing the pair to the downside. However, the slide was limited as the Euro remained supported, with ECB members continuing to signal more hikes ahead. The focus now turns to inflation data.
Gold: XAU/USD extends its weekly slide and flirts with $1,900 Premium
XAU/USD is under selling pressure for a third consecutive day, having traded as low as $1,902.80 early in the American session.
LTC holders' loyalty prevails even as Litecoin price loses key support level
Litecoin price is amongst the biggest losers at the moment as the market seems to be correcting, with Bitcoin losing the support of $30,000. LTC, however, has been declining for a while now, which raised some concerns regarding potential selling at the hands of its investors.
US Dollar gains momentum into latter half of week
Wednesday was a day of broad-based US Dollar inflows. There was plenty of demand for the US Dollar across the board, a lot of this coming from a round of recent inflation data out of many economies that was softer than expected.