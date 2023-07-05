USD/CAD soars above the 20-day SMA after hawkish FOMC minutes

- The USD/CAD jumped above the 20-day SMA for the first time since early June to 1.3285.
- Rising yields following hawkish FOMC minutes benefitted the USD.
- Rising Oil prices to limit falling CAD losses.
Following the release of hawkish FOMC minutes, the USD/CAD pair surged above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA), reaching 1.3285. The increase in yields, driven by members of the Committee supporting a 25 bps hike in the June meeting, favoured the US Dollar, contributing to the pair's upward momentum. However, the West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil (WTI) is seeing more than 1% gains on the day and limits the CAD’s downside potential.
Based on the minutes of the FOMC meeting in June, it was revealed that while some members of the Committee supported a 25 basis point increase despite agreeing to pause the hike temporarily. These members were concerned that tightening the labour market could lead to inflationary pressures. Therefore, they decided to pause and assess the impact of monetary policy on the US economy before making any further decisions. The Committee also reached a consensus to maintain rates in a restrictive stance.
Following this development, there was a general increase in US yields. Specifically, the 2-year yield rose to 4.95%, a 0.78% increase, while the rates for the 5-year and 10-year bonds reached 4.24% and 3.93%, rising by 1.81% and 1.90%, respectively.
Regarding the next Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting in July, markets anticipate a 25 basis points hike. However, investors await crucial labour market data for the US from June on Thursday. The employment figures, to be released by the ADP Research Institute on Thursday, are expected to be around 228k, indicating a deceleration from the previous figure of 278k. Additionally, the US Department of Labor Jobless Claims is projected to rise to 245k on a weekly basis.
USD/CAD levels to watch
On the daily chart, the USD/CAD appears neutral to bullish in the short term. Despite standing in negative territory, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are gaining momentum, suggesting that the buyers are gearing up for another upwards leg.
Support Levels to watch: 1.2345 (20-day Simple Moving Average), 1.2320, 1.3190.
Resistance Levels to watch: 1.3300, 1.3320, 1.3350.
USD/CAD Daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3282
|Today Daily Change
|0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1.3223
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3251
|Daily SMA50
|1.3409
|Daily SMA100
|1.3493
|Daily SMA200
|1.3509
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3257
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3203
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3117
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3224
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3236
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3199
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3174
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3145
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3252
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3281
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
