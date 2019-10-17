USD/CAD slumps to multi-week lows below 1.3170 on broad USD weakness

  • The US Dollar Index extends slide on Thursday.
  • Crude oil prices stay relatively quiet ahead of weekly inventory data from the United States (US).
  • Manufacturing sales in Canada is expected to expand by 0.6% in August.

After closing the previous day virtually unchanged near the 1.32 handle, the USD/CAD pair came under renewed bearish pressure and fell to its lowest level in five weeks at 1.3157 before rebounding modestly. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3173, erasing 0.22% on a daily basis.

USD struggles to find demand

The broad-based USD weakness on Thursday seems to be driving the pair's market action. Although there were no fundamental developments impacting the Greenback's market valuation directly, the decisive gains seen in major European currencies, especially the British Pound, following the announcement of a Brexit deal hurt the demand for the USD.

The US Dollar Index, which closed the previous two days in the negative territory and slumped to its lowest level since late August at 97.50 earlier in the day, was last down 0.3% on the day at 97.70.

Later in the session, manufacturing shipments and ADP private-sector employment data from Canada will be looked upon for fresh impetus. The US economic docket will feature housing starts, building permits, and weekly jobless claims figures.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices stay resilient supported by the upbeat market sentiment on Thursday and help the commodity-related Loonie preserve its strength. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $53.10, adding 0.25% on the day. The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) weekly crude oil stock report could be the next catalyst on the WTI.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3174
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.3198
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3266
Daily SMA50 1.3264
Daily SMA100 1.3234
Daily SMA200 1.3287
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3238
Previous Daily Low 1.3184
Previous Weekly High 1.3348
Previous Weekly Low 1.317
Previous Monthly High 1.3384
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3204
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3217
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3176
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3153
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3122
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.323
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3261
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3283

 

 

