USD/CAD slumps to lowest level since May 2018 at 1.2770 on broad USD weakness

- USD/CAD extends the slide into third straight day.
- US Dollar Index drops to multi-year lows below 90.
- WTI climbs to fresh daily highs above $48 ahead of EIA report.
After closing the first two days of the week in the negative territory, the USD/CAD continues to push lower on Wednesday and was last seen trading at its lowest level since May 2018 at 1.2770, losing 0.36% on the day.
Risk flows hurt USD, lift WTI
The unabated selling pressure surrounding the greenback and a stronger loonie on the back of rising crude oil prices keep the bearish momentum intact.
Supported by the optimism for a steady recovery in energy demand amid coronavirus vaccine rollout, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is gaining 0.8% on the day at $48.45 ahead of the weekly EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change data.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extends its slide with investors showing no interest in safe-haven assets. On Tuesday Wall Street's main indexes notched new all-time highs and the bullish rally seems poised to continue with the S&P 500 Futures rising 0.35%.
Later in the session, Pending Home Sales, Goods Trade Balance and Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index will be released from the US and the DXY is currently down 0.3% at 89.72.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2775
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1.2815
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2811
|Daily SMA50
|1.2988
|Daily SMA100
|1.3097
|Daily SMA200
|1.3423
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.286
|Previous Daily Low
|1.278
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2958
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2811
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2777
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2738
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2857
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2899
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2938
