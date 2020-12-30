USD/CAD slumps to lowest level since May 2018 at 1.2770 on broad USD weakness

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD extends the slide into third straight day.
  • US Dollar Index drops to multi-year lows below 90.
  • WTI climbs to fresh daily highs above $48 ahead of EIA report.

After closing the first two days of the week in the negative territory, the USD/CAD continues to push lower on Wednesday and was last seen trading at its lowest level since May 2018 at 1.2770, losing 0.36% on the day.

Risk flows hurt USD, lift WTI

The unabated selling pressure surrounding the greenback and a stronger loonie on the back of rising crude oil prices keep the bearish momentum intact.

Supported by the optimism for a steady recovery in energy demand amid coronavirus vaccine rollout, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is gaining 0.8% on the day at $48.45 ahead of the weekly EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change data.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extends its slide with investors showing no interest in safe-haven assets. On Tuesday Wall Street's main indexes notched new all-time highs and the bullish rally seems poised to continue with the S&P 500 Futures rising 0.35%.

Later in the session, Pending Home Sales, Goods Trade Balance and Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index will be released from the US and the DXY is currently down 0.3% at 89.72.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2775
Today Daily Change -0.0040
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 1.2815
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2811
Daily SMA50 1.2988
Daily SMA100 1.3097
Daily SMA200 1.3423
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.286
Previous Daily Low 1.278
Previous Weekly High 1.2958
Previous Weekly Low 1.2786
Previous Monthly High 1.337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2811
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.283
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2777
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2738
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2696
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2857
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2899
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2938

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

