USD/CAD slumps to fresh multi-month lows near 1.3020 on broad USD weakness

- WTI pares early losses, turns positive on day above $61.50.
- US Dollar Index continues to edge lower toward 96.50.
- Coming up: CB Consumer Confidence Index data from US.
After closing the last four trading days in the negative territory, the USD/CAD pair extended its slide on the last day of 2019 and touched its lowest level since early July at 1.3022. As of writing, the pair was down 0.27% on a daily basis at 1.3029.
Greenback remains under pressure heading into 2020
The broad-based USD weakness seems to be allowing the pair to continue to push lower. Although the sharp upsurge witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield helped the US Dollar Index to stage a rebound during the early trading hours of the American session on Monday, the disappointing Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index, which slumped to -3.2 in December from -1.3 in November, caused the index to extend its slide.
Ahead of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, the index is at its lowest level in nearly five months at 98.58, losing 0.16% on the day. The last reading of the CB Consumer Confidence Index showed a fourth straight monthly decline in November.
On the other hand, following a deep correction on Monday, crude oil prices gained traction and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate turned positive on the day near $61.70 to provide an additional boost to the commodity-sensitive loonie.At the moment, the WTI is up 0.12% on the day at $61.70. Later in the day, the American Petroleum Institue will release its weekly crude oil stock report but the reaction is likely to be muted on New Year's eve.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.303
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3062
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3169
|Daily SMA50
|1.3189
|Daily SMA100
|1.3223
|Daily SMA200
|1.3263
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3085
|Previous Daily Low
|1.305
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3064
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3064
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3047
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3032
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3013
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3081
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3116
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits two-week highs near 1.32 amid end-of-year flows
GBP/USD is extending its gains, nearing 1.32 and ending a turbulent year on a high note. End-of-year flows are sending the dollar down and investors are shrugging off Brexit concerns.
EUR/USD rises to new four-month highs amid USD weakness
EUR/USD is rising above 1.12, the highest since August on New Year's Eve. The US dollar is on the back foot amid end-of-year flows and optimism about US-Sino trade relations.
Forex Today: Dollar remains down on New Year's Eve amid trade hopes, one last data point eyed
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 31, New Year's Eve. The US dollar remains on the back foot amid end-of-year positioning and optimism about a Sino-American trade deal. Liu He, China's top trade negotiator, will reportedly visit Washington.
Gold sits at three-month highs near $1525 on New Year’s Eve
Having reached the highest level since end-September at $1525.10 last hour, Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation, as the bulls take a breather and gather pace for the next push higher.
USD/JPY: En route to challenge December low
Chinese mixed data failed to provide directional clues in thinned market conditions. Most markets are closed amid New Year’s Eve, Wall Street will open as usual. USD/JPY bearish despite oversold, at a brink of losing the 108.00 threshold.