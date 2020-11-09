USD/CAD slumps to fresh 10-month lows below 1.3000

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD falls sharply on surging crude oil prices.
  • WTI gains more than 8%, trades above $40.
  • US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate below 93.50.

The USD/CAD pair came under heavy bearish pressure in the last minutes and dropped to its lowest level since early January at 1.2965. As of writing, the pair was down 0.6% on the day at 1.2975.

Oil rallies on coronavirus vaccine hopes

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced on Monday that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the latest stage of the trial showed that it prevents 90% of infections with no serious safety concerns. With the initial market reaction, crude oil prices shot higher and helped the commodity-related CAD gather strength against its rivals. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 8.3% on the day at $40.50. 

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is posting small daily gains at 92.30. However, the risk-on market environment seems to be lifting US stocks futures, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes stage a strong rally at the start of the week. If risk flows continue to dominate the markets during the American trading hours, the greenback could find it difficult to stay resilient against its peers. At the moment, the S&P 500 futures are up 3.8% on the day.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2984
Today Daily Change -0.0059
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 1.3043
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3176
Daily SMA50 1.3204
Daily SMA100 1.3308
Daily SMA200 1.3544
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3097
Previous Daily Low 1.3019
Previous Weekly High 1.337
Previous Weekly Low 1.3019
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3049
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3067
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3009
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2976
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2932
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3087
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3131
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3165

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

