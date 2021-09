Later at 18:00GMT, the Federal Reserve will release its monetary policy statement and the updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). According to analysts, the Fed could tweak the monetary policy statement to lay out the ground of the bond tapering process. Furthermore, investors are waiting for dot-plot changes. It is worth noting that if three FOMC members add to the seven expecting a rate hike for 2022, it will alter the prospects of a rate hike from 2023 to the last quarter of 2022.

Also weighing on the pair are oil prices . Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading at $71.59 per barrel, up 1%, on the back of worse than expected API Stockpile report, which tumbled 6.108M barrels on the week ended on September 17. Further, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Wednesday that crude oil inventories fell by 3.5M barrels in the same period abovementioned, thus exerting additional pressure on the USD/CAD.

Earlier in the Asian session, the USD/CAD was range-bound within the 1.2800-25 range, dampening market sentiment. Nevertheless, good news emerging from China real-estate developer Evergrande related to its yuan bond interest payment increased the appetite for riskier assets. That said, commodity-linked currencies like the aussie, the kiwi, and the loonie are rising against the greenback.

