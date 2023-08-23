- USD/CAD down 0.18%, trading at 1.3524, as increased risk appetite and falling US Treasury yields boost the Canadian Dollar.
- US PMIs indicate economic slowdown, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve may pause its tightening cycle.
- Canadian Retail Sales edge up by 0.1% MoM, beating estimates; USD/CAD likely to be influenced by upcoming US data.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) recovered some ground against the American Dollar (USD), as seen by the USD/CAD pair, finishing Wednesday’s session with losses of 0.18%. The main drivers that bolstered the CAD were increased risk appetite and tumbling US Treasury bond yields. As the Asian session begins, the USD/CAD exchanges hands at 1.3524 and continues to record losses by a minimal 0.01%.
US equities rose on NVIDIA earnings; mixed Canadian retail sales failed to stall the CAD’s ascent
Wall Street finished the session with solid gains amid the hype for NVIDIA reporting earnings, which were outstanding, keeping investors’ appetite for risk high. S&P Global revealed US PMIs, which showcased an economic deceleration, seen by traders as a sign the US Federal Reserve would decide to pause or end its tightening cycle.
Worth noting that Services and Composite PMIs stood at expansionary territory but at the brisk of falling below the 50-line, seen as the expansion/contraction level. On the contrary, the Manufacturing PMI fell further into contractionary territory; compared to July 49.0, it was 47.0.
Further data witnessed US New Home Sales rose by 4.4%, from a -2.8% plunge in June. Aside from this, US Treasury bond yields plummeted, with the US 10-year benchmark note rate falling more than ten basis points, finishing Wednesday’s session at 4.195%.
Across the border, Canadian Retail Sales edged up as car sales climbed. Retail Sales rose by 0.1% MoM, exceeding estimates of 0%, while excluding autos plummeted to -0.8% MoM, below forecasts of a 0.3% increase. Even though it was a mixed report, the USD/CAD did not blink, as the downtrend continued during Wednesday’s North American session.
Given an absent economic calendar in Canada, the USD/CAD would be subject to US Dollar dynamics amid a busy calendar. On Thursday, the US docket would reveal Durable Goods Orders and Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending August 19. All that ahead of the awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on August 25.
USD/CAD Technical Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3525
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.355
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3401
|Daily SMA50
|1.329
|Daily SMA100
|1.3387
|Daily SMA200
|1.3456
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3565
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3513
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3575
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3437
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3545
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3533
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3491
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3573
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3595
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3625
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls approach 0.6500 amid downbeat yields, risk-on mood, focus on US Durable Goods Orders
AUD/USD buyers take a breather while making rounds to 0.6480, after rising the most in three weeks the previous day. The Aussie pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the top-tier catalysts after cheering the risk-on mood and downbeat US Treasury bond yields while paying a little heed to the disappointing Australia PMIs.
EUR/USD rebounds from 10-week low beneath 1.0900 on Fed, ECB policy pivot concerns, US data, yields eyed
EUR/USD makes rounds to 1.0860-65 as bulls take a breather after posting a stellar rebound from the 2.5-month low the previous day. The Euro pair cheered the broad risk-on mood and a slump in the US Treasury bond yields while ignoring downbeat data at home to post a notable recovery from the multi-day low.
Gold recovery looks to $1,930, United States data and Jackson Hole event
Gold price stays on the front foot at around $1,917, despite posting mild gains amid the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session, as market players await the United States data and the start of the two-day-long annual Jackson Hole Symposium.
DYDX price takes the lead in Crypto market recovery
DYDX price is up, joining the league of the highest gainers of the day as the rest of the market bounces back after the recent crash. Motivated by Bitcoin price rising to $26,500, the altcoin shot up to test a critical resistance level, flipping which could initiate a rally for the DeFi token.
When bad news is good news
Downside pressure in Chinese stocks and a run of softer PMIs out of the Eurozone, UK, and US were behind most of the moves in financial markets on Wednesday. Interestingly enough, all of this bad news was taken as a net positive by investors.