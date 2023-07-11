USD/CAD: Sluggish Oil price checks bears below 1.3300, US inflation, BoC in focus

- USD/CAD fades bounce off 1.3265-70 support zone even as Oil price retreats from five-week high.
- US inflation expectations, job numbers contrast with upbeat Canada employment data to weigh on Loonie pair.
- BoC is expected to raise interest rates, softer US CPI will favor pair sellers unless Oil price drops further.
- Second-tier data, risk catalysts can entertain intraday traders.
USD/CAD bears keep the reins around 1.3275, despite a defensive start to the key week, as market players seek fresh clues amid early Tuesday in Asia. In doing so, the Loonie pair justifies the latest weakness in the Oil price, Canada’s main export item, while probing the hawkish bias of the Bank of Canada (BoC).
WTI crude oil remains mildly offered near $73.10 while keeping the previous day’s U-turn from a five-week high. In doing so, the black gold takes clues from the downbeat China inflation figures even as supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia join hopes of more oil demand from the US.
Even so, the mostly upbeat Canadian job numbers reaffirmed expectations that the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at next week's meeting. On the contrary, disappointing US jobs report and inflation expectations weigh on the US Dollar.
On Friday, Canada’s Net Change in Employment jumped by 59.9K in June versus 20.0K expected and -17.3K prior but the Average Hourly Wages eased and the Unemployment Rate rose during the said month. Further, the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index also eased on a seasonally adjusted basis to 50.2 for June versus 51.5 expected and 53.5 prior.
On the other hand, the headline US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) marked the first below-expectations print in 15 months while falling to 209K, versus 225K market forecasts and 309K prior (revised), whereas the Unemployment Rate matches analysts’ estimations of 3.6% compared to 3.7% prior.
That said, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations showed on Monday that the US consumers' one-year inflation expectation dropped to the lowest level since April 2021 at 3.8% in June from 4.1% in May.
It’s worth noting, however, that the Fed policymakers remain hawkish and prod the USD/CAD bears. Recently, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said, "We're likely to need a couple more rate hikes over the course of this year to really bring inflation sustainably back to the Fed's 2% goal." On the same line, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester also said that the Fed will need to tighten the monetary policy "somewhat further" to lower inflation. Furthermore, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said, "We are quite attentive to bringing inflation down to target."
Amid these plays, the market sentiment improves and stops the USD/CAD recovery amid the hawkish BoC expectations, especially amid the downbeat US Dollar. While portraying the mood, S&P500 Futures trace upbeat Wall Street performance while the US Treasury bond yields remain pressured.
Moving on, a light calendar may restrict the immediate USD/CAD moves ahead of the all-important US inflation and BoC Interest Rate Decision, scheduled for release on Wednesday.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of a fortnight-old ascending support line, now immediate resistance near 1.3290, directs USD/CAD bears toward the 21-DMA support of 1.3240.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3275
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.328
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3239
|Daily SMA50
|1.3386
|Daily SMA100
|1.3487
|Daily SMA200
|1.3501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3304
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3268
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3387
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3203
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3291
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3282
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3265
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3229
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.332
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3336
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stretches downside to near 0.6630 as Fed gets reason to resume policy tightening
AUD/USD hovers around the 0.6670 region as the Asian session begins, following Monday’s volatile session, with the pair unable to get a clear direction, though closed below solid resistance of the 50 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), each at 0.6686/82.
EUR/USD bulls need validation from 1.1015 and EU-US inflation clues
EUR/USD bulls print a three-week high near 1.1015 during a four-day winning streak amid early Tuesday in Asia, extending the previous day’s upside break of the key resistance line towards pushing the Euro buyers toward another key upside hurdle.
Gold bulls attack $1,930 hurdle as United States inflation clues weigh on US Dollar
Gold price picks up bids to renew intraday high around $1,928, after a sluggish start to the week, amid the mid-Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar’s broad weakness, due to the downbeat United States employment and inflation concerns, appears the key catalyst fueling the XAU/USD price.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: CPI could give BTC direction
Bitcoin price could breach the $30,500 hurdle if it holds above the local low of $29,950. Ethereum price looks ready for another leg higher above $2,000 as ETH gains pace against the USDT. Ripple price shows investors are not trading the intermediate with possible entry and exit points at $0.448 and $0.506, respectively.
More downside pressure on the buck
There wasn’t much going on in Monday trade which was unsurprisingly reflected in the price action. We did see another round of mild but broad-based US Dollar selling, and we did see US equities attempt to push back up after taking a hit on Friday.