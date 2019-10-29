USD/CAD slips below mid-1.3000s, fresh 3-month lows

- The USD remained on the defensive amid sliding US bond yields.
- Weaker Crude Oil prices did little to lend any support to the major.
- The downside seems limited ahead of FOMC/BoC on Wednesday.
The USD/CAD pair quickly retreated around 30 pips from daily tops and dropped to fresh three-month lows, below mid-1.3000s in the last hour.
The pair failed to capitalize on its attempted intraday bounce and met with some fresh supply near the 1.3070 region despite some strong follow-through weakness in Crude Oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – Loonie.
Weaker oil prices fail to impress bulls
Oil prices remained under pressure for the second straight session on Tuesday amid growing concerns about slowing global economic growth. Adding to this, comments by Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin, calling talk about deeper production cuts by OPEC and its allies premature, further collaborated to the weaker tone surrounding the Oil markets.
Bullish traders, however, seemed rather unimpressed by the ongoing slide in oil prices amid a subdued US Dollar demand. Against the backdrop of firming Fed rate cut expectations, a sharp intraday fall in the US Treasury bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and did little to lend any support to the major.
Meanwhile, slightly oversold conditions on short-term charts seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bearish bets and might help limit deeper losses ahead of Tuesday's important US macro data – the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index.
Hence, any subsequent slide seems more likely to find decent support near July swing lows, around the 1.3020-15 region, warranting some caution before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move heading into Wednesday's key event risks – the BoC monetary policy update and the highly anticipated FOMC decision.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3046
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3198
|Daily SMA50
|1.3235
|Daily SMA100
|1.321
|Daily SMA200
|1.3279
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.308
|Previous Daily Low
|1.305
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3139
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3052
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3384
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3061
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3068
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3044
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3032
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3014
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3074
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3104
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trading below 1.11 amid hopes for a trade deal
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, marginally lower. President Trump said the US and China are ahead of schedule in trade talks. US CB Consumer Confidence awaits traders today, and more significant events are due on Wednesday.
GBP/USD bounces off the lows as Labour backs elections
GBP/USD is bouncing off 1.28 as Labour joins other political parties and backs elections in December. The EU has approved extending Brexit to January 2020.
USD/JPY: Holding on higher ground and heading toward 109.31
Japan’s Tokyo Inflation missed the market’s expectations, remained stagnated. USD/JPY bullish, despite high-yielding assets retreat from daily highs.
Gold falls to one-week lows, around $1485 region
Gold failed to capitalize on the early uptick to $1495 area and turned lower for the second consecutive session, dropping to over one-week low in the last hour.
China asks for rationality that Ethereum 2.0 promises
Chinese media call for caution when investing in companies related to China's new big bet. Migration from Ethereum to PoS is set to bring profitable and stable investments. Technically, the market is in transition to a cleaner and more stable upward environment.