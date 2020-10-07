USD/CAD slips below 1.3300 mark, fresh session lows

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD witnessed a modest pullback from one-week tops set earlier this Wednesday.
  • Stability in the equity markets weighed on the safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure.
  • Weaker oil prices could undermine the loonie and help limit deeper losses, at least for now.

The USD/CAD pair extended its intraday pullback from one-week tops and slipped back below the 1.3300 mark during the early European session.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick beyond 200-hour SMA, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.3340 region and has now eroded a part of the previous day's positive move. Signs of stability in the equity markets weighed on the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the USD/CAD pair.

It is worth reporting that the US President Donald Trump's abrupt decision on Tuesday to cancel talks with Democrats on economic stimulus package triggered a steep decline in the US equity markets. Trump's surprise decision fueled concerns about the already shaky US economic recovery and forced investors to dump assets perceived as riskier.

Meanwhile, a weaker tone surrounding crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – failed to lend any support to the USD/CAD pair, albeit might help limit any deeper losses. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further depreciating move.

Market participants now look forward to Wednesday's important release of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3298
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.3314
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3271
Daily SMA50 1.3241
Daily SMA100 1.3415
Daily SMA200 1.3533
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3317
Previous Daily Low 1.3242
Previous Weekly High 1.3421
Previous Weekly Low 1.3267
Previous Monthly High 1.3421
Previous Monthly Low 1.2994
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3288
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3271
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3265
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3216
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.319
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.334
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3366
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3415

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

