USD/CAD slips back below 1.2700 amid fresh US dollar selling

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/CAD turns south once again in tandem with the US dollar.
  • T-yields weakness and WTI’s pullback weighs on the spot.
  • US weekly jobless claims data, Biden and Powell’s speech in the spotlight.

USD/CAD has come under renewed selling pressure in Asia this Thursday, as it drops back below 1.2700 following a brief bounce in the early dealings.

The latest leg lower in the spot comes as the US dollar sees a fresh spurt of selling across its main peers, taking lead from the negative sentiment around the Treasury yields and minor gains in the S&P 500 futures.

The Treasury yields extended the drop on Wednesday after the US government bonds saw yet another strong demand in the auction.

Meanwhile, the broader market sentiment remains buoyed by the expectations that President-elect Joe Biden will announce a multitrillion-dollar stimulus proposal when he speaks on Friday at 0015GMT.

USD/CAD also remains weighed down by a brief pullback in WTI prices after correcting sharply from 11-month tops just shy of the $54 mark. WTI’s recovery attempts are boding well for the resource-linked loonie.

Attention now turns towards the US weekly jobless claims and the Fed Chief Jerome Powell’s speech due later in the NA session for fresh trading impulse. Biden’s speech will be the main driver in the coming days.

USD/CAD technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2689
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.277
Daily SMA50 1.2881
Daily SMA100 1.3044
Daily SMA200 1.3347
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2747
Previous Daily Low 1.268
Previous Weekly High 1.2798
Previous Weekly Low 1.263
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2706
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2722
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2671
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2643
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2605
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2738
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2776
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2804

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

