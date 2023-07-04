USD/CAD slides towards 1.3200 ahead of Canada PMI as Oil price recovers, US Dollar struggles

- USD/CAD takes offers to refresh intraday low as European session begins with firmer Oil price.
- Supply crunch fears, US Dollar’s failure to stay firmer keep WTI on the front foot.
- US Dollar Index fades late Monday’s rebound as market sentiment dwindles.
- Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey, Canada S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for June will be crucial for intraday directions.
USD/CAD slides to 1.3235 as the Loonie pair traders flex muscles to overcome the three-day-old inaction amid the early hours of the European session on Tuesday, after witnessing inactive Asian hours.
The Loonie pair’s latest losses could be linked to an uptick in Canada’s main export item, as well as a retreat in the US Dollar Index (DXY).
That said, WTI crude oil prints mild gains around $70.30 as it justifies the latest announcements from Saudi Arabia and Russia suggesting more supply cuts. Adding strength to the energy benchmark could be the hopes of increasing Oil demand from the US and China as both these economies are trying to overcome differences of late.
On the other hand, the DXY renews its intraday low near 102.90, down 0.07% on a day, as European traders react to the previous day’s downbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI for June. That said, the private activity gauge dropped to the lowest level in three years, as well as stayed below the 50.0 level for the seventh consecutive month, as it marked a 46.0 figure versus 47.2 expected and 46.9 prior. Further, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for June confirmed 46.3 figure, the lowest in five months, whereas the Construction Spending improved 0.9% MoM for May, versus 0.5% expected and 0.4% previous readouts.
It should be noted that the US holiday also allows the USD/CAD pair to print losses amid the market’s positioning for the key Canadian data/events. That said, Bank of Canada’s (BoC) Business Outlook Survey and June’s readings of S&P Global Manufacturing PMI appear crucial to watch for clear directions.
Meanwhile, the US Treasury bond yields curve inversion flagged fears of recession and join the anxiety about the Sino-American ties, as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Beijing for diplomatic talks, to roil the sentiment and put a floor under the USD/CAD price.
Technical analysis
Multiple Doji candlesticks, portrayed in the last three days, suggest the USD/CAD pair’s inaction within the 21-DMA and 10-DMA, respectively around 1.3260 and 1.3210 in that order.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3237
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.325
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.326
|Daily SMA50
|1.3417
|Daily SMA100
|1.3494
|Daily SMA200
|1.3511
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3273
|Previous Daily Low
|1.323
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3117
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3257
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3247
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3208
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3186
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3272
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3315
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
