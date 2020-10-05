USD/CAD slides to two-week lows amid softer USD, rallying oil prices

- A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around USD/CAD on Monday.
- The prevalent upbeat market mood drove flows away from the safe-haven greenback.
- Rallying oil prices underpinned the loonie and further contributed to the offered tone.
The USD/CAD pair remained depressed through the early European session and dropped to two-week lows, around the 1.3265 region in the last hour.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's modest gains and met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new week, marking the third day of a negative move in the previous four. The downtick was sponsored by a combination of factors, including a mildly weaker tone surrounding the US dollar and a goodish pickup in crude oil prices.
Positive news about US President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection boosted investors' confidence and triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-on trade. The upbeat market mood undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors exerting pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
Trump's health update eased some of the political uncertainty helped offset concerns over risking oil supply in the market. Oil prices rallied around 3% for the day, which underpinned the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and further contributed to the USD/CAD pair's downtick through the first half of the trading action on Monday.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.327
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1.3308
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3259
|Daily SMA50
|1.3244
|Daily SMA100
|1.3428
|Daily SMA200
|1.353
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3332
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3276
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3421
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3267
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.331
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3279
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.325
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3224
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3361
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.339
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.