  • USD/CAD slides in Tokyo in fragile market conditions ahead of the Fed.
  • Fed has scope for a much higher terminal rate relative to the Bank of Canada.

USD/CAD is pressured in Tokyo as the US dollar slides deeper below the 20-year highs that were scored against a basket of currencies on Monday. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2843 and down some 0.25%, falling from a high of 1.2881 to a low of 1.2841 so far. 

The Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates 50 bp to 1.0% Wednesday. While there will be no new forecasts until the June 14-15 FOMC meeting, another 50 bp hike is widely expected then also. In fact, as analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman note, WIRP suggests nearly 50% odds of a 75 bp hike then. 

''Looking further out,'' the analysts said, ''the swaps market is now pricing in 300 bp of tightening over the next 12 months that would see the Fed Funds rate peak near 3.5%. Because of the media blackout, there are no Fed speakers until Chair Jerome Powell’s post-decision press conference Wednesday afternoon.'' 

The sentiment sent the yield on US Treasuries higher with the 10-year yield traded over the 3% milestone level today, the highest since December 2018. Similarly, the 2-year yield traded near 2.75% today, the highest since April 22 and nearing that day’s high near 2.78%. 

''This uptrend is likely to continue as US inflation runs hot and the Fed continues its aggressive tightening cycle Of note, the 2-year interest rate differentials are moving back in the dollar’s favour after a brief corrective phase last week. In particular, the spreads with Japan (276 bp) and the UK (112 bp) continue to make new cycle highs, while the spread with Germany (248 bp) is lagging a bit.  All three should continue to rise,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman said. 

Meanwhile, analysts at TD Securities said that they think USD/CAD is a tricky proposition given that the Fed has scope for a much higher terminal rate relative to the Bank of Canada. ''We prefer to fade a 1.24/28 range in USD/CAD until proven otherwise.''

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.284
Today Daily Change -0.0041
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 1.2881
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2659
Daily SMA50 1.2658
Daily SMA100 1.2683
Daily SMA200 1.2634
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2914
Previous Daily Low 1.284
Previous Weekly High 1.288
Previous Weekly Low 1.2684
Previous Monthly High 1.288
Previous Monthly Low 1.2403
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2886
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2868
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2843
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2804
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2769
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2917
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2952
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2991

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bulls approach 0.7100 ahead of RBA

AUD/USD: Bulls approach 0.7100 ahead of RBA

AUD/USD renews intraday high while extending the bounce off three-month low. Recovery remains elusive below 0.7100, with multiple hurdles to stop bears ahead of the yearly low. RBA is up for a 0.15% rate hike but upcoming elections test buyers.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD: Corrective pullback remains elusive below 1.0530

EUR/USD: Corrective pullback remains elusive below 1.0530

EUR/USD stays on the defensive above 1.0500, paring recent losses around the lowest levels since 2017 during the sluggish Asian session on Tuesday. Bears keep their eyes on 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion level with multiple likely bounces around 1.0490.

EUR/USD News

Gold: Further declines likely ahead of the Fed’s decision

Gold: Further declines likely ahead of the Fed’s decision

Gold bears stay in charge and take on a weekly support structure. The bulls could be looking to move in at this juncture for arestest of prior lows. The outlook for investment demand remains muted, with gold bugs staring down the barrel of a hawkish Fed. 

Gold News

Bitcoin price could be undergoing Smart Money repositioning

Bitcoin price could be undergoing Smart Money repositioning

Bitcoin price presents a hopeful scenario of a Wyckoff Accumulation phase. Traders should expect low momentum trading before the next directional trend is established. Invalidation of the bullish scenario is a breach below $37,650.

Read more

FOMC meeting: 50 Bps is baked in, but what comes next?

FOMC meeting: 50 Bps is baked in, but what comes next?

As UK markets get ready to go back to work on Tuesday after the May Day Bank Holiday, the FOMC meeting that concludes this Wednesday is the key focus for market watchers this week. The market is overwhelmingly priced for a 50bp rate hike from the Fed. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures