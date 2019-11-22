USD/CAD slides to session low, around mid-1.3200s post-Canadian retail sales

  • Canadian headline retail sales decline by 0.1%; core sales rise more than expected.
  • Sliding US bond yields weighed on the USD and added to the intraday selling bias.
  • Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by weaker oil, which underpins the loonie.

The USD/CAD pair finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and tumbled to fresh session lows, around mid-1.3200s post-Canadian macro data.
 
The pair extended previous session pullback from multi-week tops and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Friday following the release of Canadian monthly retail sales figures.

Weighed down by upbeat Canadian data

Data released this Friday showed that headline sales recorded a modest 0.1% decline for the third consecutive month in September, while core sale (excluding automobiles) posted a stronger-than-expected growth of 0.2%.
 
Against the backdrop of a subdued US dollar demand, this time weighed down by a fresh leg of a downfall in the US Treasury bond yields, further collaborated to the pair's slide back below the very important 200-day SMA.
 
Meanwhile, the downfall seemed rather unaffected by weaker oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency loonie, albeit might turn out to be the only factor that might lend some support.
 
With Friday's key Canadian data out of the way, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of flash Manufacturing PMI and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, for a fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3274
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.3282
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3191
Daily SMA50 1.3216
Daily SMA100 1.3208
Daily SMA200 1.3277
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3326
Previous Daily Low 1.327
Previous Weekly High 1.3272
Previous Weekly Low 1.3212
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3291
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3305
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3259
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3236
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3202
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3316
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.335
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3373

 

 

