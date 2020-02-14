USD/CAD slides to mid-1.3200s, reverses Thursday’s positive move

- USD/CAD failed to capitalize on the overnight bounce from near two-week lows.
- Positive oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted some fresh bearish pressure.
- A modest pullback in the US bond yields further kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
The USD/CAD pair extended its steady intraday slide and refreshed daily lows, around mid-1.3200s during the early European session on Friday.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's goodish intraday recovery move from near two-week lows, rather met with some fresh supply on the last trading day of the week. The pair drifted into the negative territory for the third session in the previous four and was being weighed down by a combination of factors, including a subdued US dollar price action.
USD/CAD weighed down by positive oil prices
A modest pickup in crude oil prices underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the major. Despite growing market concerns about the negative impact of the deadly coronavirus on the Chinese economy, the possibility of deeper supply cuts from major producers supported oil prices.
Meanwhile, the US dollar consolidated its recent bullish run to multi-month tops, around the 99.00 round-figure mark. However, a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields held the USD bulls on the defensive, which eventually did little to lend any support or provide any meaningful impetus to the pair.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of monthly retail sales figures. This will be followed by the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3252
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3263
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3209
|Daily SMA50
|1.3144
|Daily SMA100
|1.318
|Daily SMA200
|1.322
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3272
|Previous Daily Low
|1.324
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3321
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.323
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3255
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.326
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3253
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3244
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3226
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3212
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3277
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3291
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3309
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.