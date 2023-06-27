USD/CAD slides to its lowest level since September, eyes 1.3100 ahead of Canadian CPI/US data

- USD/CAD drifts lower for the second straight day and drops to a fresh YTD low on Tuesday.
- An uptick in Crude Oil prices underpins the Loonie and exerts pressure amid a softer USD.
- Traders now look to the Canadian CPI report and the US macro data for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday and drops to the 1.3120 area, or its lowest level since September 2022 during the Asian session.
Crude Oil prices edge higher amid worries about potential supply disruptions, led by political instability in Russia, which, to a larger extent, help offset concerns that a global economic downturn will dent fuel demand. This, in turn, is seen underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie, which, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness, exerts some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, continues with its struggle to make it through the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and drifts lower for the second straight day. That said, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook, signalling that borrowing costs may still need to rise as much as 50 bps by the end of this year, lends some support to the buck.
Apart from this, looming recession risks might further contribute to limiting losses for the safe-haven Greenback and act as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for the release of the latest consumer inflation figures from Canada. The crucial CPI report will influence the Bank of Canada's policy outlook and drive the Canadian Dollar.
The US economic docket, meanwhile, features Durable Goods Orders, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, New Home Sales and Richmond Manufacturing Index. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, could provide a fresh impetus to the safe-haven USD. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3125
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.3154
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3325
|Daily SMA50
|1.3441
|Daily SMA100
|1.3502
|Daily SMA200
|1.3519
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3183
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3136
|Previous Weekly High
|1.327
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3139
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3154
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3165
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3133
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3111
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3085
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.318
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3205
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3227
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
