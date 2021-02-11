USD/CAD slides to 1.2680-75 area, back closer to three-week lows

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday amid weaker USD.
  • The upbeat market mood, Powell’s dovish comments undermined the safe-haven USD.
  • A modest pullback in oil prices failed to impress bulls or lend any support to the major.

The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the early European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.2680 region in the last hour.

The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce from three-week lows and met with some fresh supply during the first half of the trading action on Thursday. Wednesday's weaker-than-expected US consumer inflation figures and dovish comments by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the USD/CAD pair.

In prepared remarks for a webcast to the Economic Club of New York, Powell indicated that easy policy is going to stay there for a long time and said that the central bank isn't considering raising interest rates from the current near-zero levels. That said, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields helped limit the downside for the greenback, albeit did little to lend any support to the USD/CAD pair.

Meanwhile, a pullback in crude oil prices might undermine the commodity-linked loonie and hold bearish traders from placing aggressive bets. The black gold witnessed some profit-taking on Thursday and eroded a part of the recent strong gains to over one-year tops. However, expectations for a strong fuel demand recovery – amid the progress in coronavirus vaccination – might continue to underpin the commodity.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Thursday. This leaves the USD/CAD pair at the mercy of the US/oil price dynamics. From a technical perspective, some follow-through selling below the overnight swing lows, around the 1.2665 region, will pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2681
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.2701
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2743
Daily SMA50 1.2761
Daily SMA100 1.2959
Daily SMA200 1.3217
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2711
Previous Daily Low 1.2668
Previous Weekly High 1.287
Previous Weekly Low 1.2762
Previous Monthly High 1.2881
Previous Monthly Low 1.259
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2684
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2694
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2676
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.265
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2633
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2718
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2736
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2761

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

