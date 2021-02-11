USD/CAD slides to 1.2680-75 area, back closer to three-week lows

- USD/CAD came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday amid weaker USD.
- The upbeat market mood, Powell’s dovish comments undermined the safe-haven USD.
- A modest pullback in oil prices failed to impress bulls or lend any support to the major.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the early European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.2680 region in the last hour.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce from three-week lows and met with some fresh supply during the first half of the trading action on Thursday. Wednesday's weaker-than-expected US consumer inflation figures and dovish comments by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
In prepared remarks for a webcast to the Economic Club of New York, Powell indicated that easy policy is going to stay there for a long time and said that the central bank isn't considering raising interest rates from the current near-zero levels. That said, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields helped limit the downside for the greenback, albeit did little to lend any support to the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, a pullback in crude oil prices might undermine the commodity-linked loonie and hold bearish traders from placing aggressive bets. The black gold witnessed some profit-taking on Thursday and eroded a part of the recent strong gains to over one-year tops. However, expectations for a strong fuel demand recovery – amid the progress in coronavirus vaccination – might continue to underpin the commodity.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Thursday. This leaves the USD/CAD pair at the mercy of the US/oil price dynamics. From a technical perspective, some follow-through selling below the overnight swing lows, around the 1.2665 region, will pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2681
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2701
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2743
|Daily SMA50
|1.2761
|Daily SMA100
|1.2959
|Daily SMA200
|1.3217
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2711
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2668
|Previous Weekly High
|1.287
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2684
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2633
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2718
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2736
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2761
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 34-month top above 1.38 ahead of Brexit talks
GBP/USD stays firm around the mid-1.3800s, intraday high, while heading into London. Upbeat Biden-Xi talks cheer markets, down the US dollar. UK’s covid recovery joins strong vaccine position but Brexit woes probe the optimism.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.2150 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD rises towards 1.2150, having failed to take out 50-day SMA on Wednesday. US dollar remains on the back foot amid upbeat market mood and Fed Chair Powell's dovish comments. A continued rally may remain elusive amid Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery.
XAU/USD turns vulnerable below ascending trend-line
Gold was pressured by expectations of a reflation trade and global economic recovery. A subdued USD demand, Powell's dovish comments failed to lend any support to the metal.
ADA to rally another 175% as resistance weakens
Cardano price continues its 2,300% bull run becoming the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. ADA has sliced through the $0.75 resistance level hinting at another leg-up on the horizon. On-chain metrics note a strong growth in user adoption, supporting the bullish thesis.
US Dollar Index rebound eyes weekly resistance below 91.00
US dollar index (DXY) wavers around mid-90.00s during Thursday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped to the lowest since January 27 before bouncing off 90.25 the previous day.