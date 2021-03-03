USD/CAD slides to 1.2600 neighbourhood, closer to weekly lows touched on Tuesday

- USD/CAD pair witnessed some selling for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.
- Retreating US bond yields and the risk-on mood kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
- An uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and contributed to the selling bias.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower during the early North American session on Wednesday and dropped to the 1.2600 neighbourhood, or weekly lows set on Tuesday.
Following the previous day's good two-way price swings, the pair met with some fresh supply and traded with a negative bias for the third consecutive session. A combination of factors continued benefitting the Canadian dollar, which, along with a subdued US dollar price action, exerted some pressure on the USD/CAD pair through the first half of the trading action.
Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that the domestic economy grew at a 9.6% annualized pace during the fourth quarter of 2020. Adding to this, a flash estimate showed that the GDP rose 0.5% in January, defying expectations for a contraction at the start of the year. Apart from this, bullish crude oil prices continued underpinning the commodity-linked currency – loonie.
On the other hand, a fresh leg up in the equity markets and a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive. This was seen as another factor that prompted some selling around the USD/CAD pair. That said, the upbeat US economic outlook might extend some support to the USD and help limit any further downside for the major.
Investors remain optimistic about a relatively strong US economic recovery from the pandemic amid the progress in COVID-19 vaccinations and a massive US fiscal stimulus plan. Moreover, the reflation trade seemed to have forced investors to price in a possible uptick in inflation and raised doubts that the Fed would retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period.
It will now be interesting to see if the USD/CAD pair is able to attract any buying at lower levels or breaks below the 1.2600 round-figure mark and resume its prior/well-established bearish trend. Market participants now look forward to the release of the US ADP report on private-sector employment and the US ISM Services PMI for some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.261
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2621
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2678
|Daily SMA50
|1.2721
|Daily SMA100
|1.2871
|Daily SMA200
|1.3124
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2698
|Previous Daily Low
|1.26
|Previous Weekly High
|1.273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2468
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2638
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2484
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.268
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2738
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2777
