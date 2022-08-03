- USD/CAD witnesses an intraday turnaround from a one-week high touched earlier this Wednesday.
- A pickup in crude oil prices underpins the loonie and exerts pressure amid modest USD weakness.
- Rising US bond yields could lend some support to the USD and limit any further losses for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some selling in the vicinity of the 1.2900 mark on Wednesday and stalls this week's recovery move from its lowest level since June 10. The pair continues losing ground through the mid-European session and drops to the 1.2835 region in the last hour, snapping a two-day winning streak to a one-week high.
The US dollar struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from a multi-week low and meets with a fresh supply, which, in turn, exerts some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. A goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - is weighing on the safe-haven greenback.
Apart from this, a goodish pickup in crude oil prices undermines the commodity-linked loonie and also contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair. Expectations that OPEC+ producers would keep output steady - amid fears that a slowdown in global growth will hit fuel demand - turn out to be a key factor boosting crude oil prices.
That said, indications that the current tight supply is abating could act as a headwind for crude oil prices. Apart from this, some follow-through rise in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by the overnight hawkish comments by several Fed officials, could revive the USD demand and help limit any further losses for the USD/CAD pair.
Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's important macro releases. The closely-watched monthly employment details from the US and Canada are scheduled on Friday. The NFP report, especially, would influence the USD and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
In the meantime, traders on Wednesday would take cues from the US ISM Services PMI. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, would drive the USD demand. Traders would further take cues from the headlines coming out of the OPEC+ meeting and oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2836
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1.2881
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2925
|Daily SMA50
|1.2857
|Daily SMA100
|1.2778
|Daily SMA200
|1.2728
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2887
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2834
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2947
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2789
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2867
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2854
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2848
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2814
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2794
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2901
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2921
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2954
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves sideways below 1.0200 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range below 1.0200 on Wednesday. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales declined by 1.2% on a monthly basis in June, not allowing the shared currency to find demand. The US economic docket will feature ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.2200, eyes on US PMI
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound after having declined below 1.2150 earlier in the session. With investors remaining cautious ahead of the US ISM Services PMI data, however, the pair finds it difficult to gather bullish momentum.
Gold holds above $1,760, rising US yields limit the upside
Gold is struggling to gain traction on Wednesday and trading slightly above $1,760. Ahead of key US data, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on a daily basis, not allowing XAU/USD to push higher.
One more leg up is on the horizon for crypto markets but...
Bitcoin price has shown resilience to sellers as buyers stepped in after retesting a historically strong support level. This development has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to trigger a premature rally.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!