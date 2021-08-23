USD/CAD slides further below mid-1.2700s amid rebounding oil prices/weaker USD

- USD/CAD witnessed heavy selling on Monday and retreated further away from YTD tops.
- A solid bounce in oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid weaker USD.
- Investors eye the US PMI prints for some impetus ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
The USD/CAD pair extended its steady intraday descent through the first half of the European session and dropped to two-day lows, around the 1.2735 region in the last hour.
The extended Friday's sharp retracement slide from YTD tops, around mid-1.2900s and witnessed some follow-through selling on the first day of a new trading week. A solid rebound in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie. This, along with the ongoing US dollar corrective pullback, prompted some long-unwinding trade around the USD/CAD pair.
Worries that the continuous surge in coronavirus cases of the Delta variant could derail the global economic recovery forced investors to scale back their expectations for the Fed's tapering plan. Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets further undermined the safe-haven greenback and exerted pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
That said, new travel restrictions in many countries might have dampened prospects for a swift recovery in the global fuel demand. This might act as a headwind for oil prices. Conversely, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields might help limit any deeper USD losses and lend some support to the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.
Investors might also refrain from placing any aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the USD/CAD has topped out and positioning for any further depreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash US Manufacturing and Services PMIs later during the early North American session. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields, might influence the USD. Traders might further take cues from oil price dynamics for some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.274
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0080
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62
|Today daily open
|1.282
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.257
|Daily SMA50
|1.2487
|Daily SMA100
|1.2376
|Daily SMA200
|1.2555
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2949
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2949
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2512
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2865
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2773
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2725
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2636
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2909
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2997
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3045
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD trades above 1.17 on upbeat mood, after mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, gaining ground as markets cheer prospects that the Federal Reserve refrains from tapering its bond-buying scheme. Eurozone PMIs were mixed. Covid headlines and US figures are awaited.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3650 after downbeat UK data
GBP/USD has bounced off its lows, buoyed by an improving market mood. Investors expect the Fed to refrain from withdrawing support. Elevated UK covid cases are somewhat weighing on sterling. Markit's preliminary UK Services PMI badly disappointed with 55 points.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1,785 level, lacks follow-through
Gold price holds firmer towards $1800 as the US dollar weakens. Risk-on mood downs the safe-haven USD, Fed’s Jackson Hole goes virtual. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
All eyes on Jackson Hole
Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.