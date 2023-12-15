USD/CAD slides further below 1.3400, lowest since September on sustained USD selling

- USD/CAD plummets to a near three-month low and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- The Fed’s dovish shift, along with the risk-on mood, continues to weigh heavily on the USD.
- The recent goodish recovery in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and contributes to the decline.
The USD/CAD pair remains under some selling pressure for the third successive day on Friday and drops to a near three-month low during the early part of the European session. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3385 area, down 0.15% for the day, and seem vulnerable to slide further amid a bearish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD).
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, plummets to over a four-month low in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) dovish pivot earlier this week. The US central bank on Wednesday signalled an end to its monetary policy tightening cycle and pencilled in at least three 25 bps rate cuts in 2024. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on environment, as depicted by an extension of the rally in the global equity markets, exerts additional pressure on the safe-haven buck and is seen weighing on the USD/CAD pair.
However, the upbeat US macro data released on Thursday pointed to a resilient economy and raised doubts about an early policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed), in March 2024. This leads to a modest recovery in the US Treasury bond yields, albeit does little to impress the USD bulls. Meanwhile, Crude Oil prices, which tend to influence demand for the commodity-linked Loonie, struggle to capitalize on a two-day-old recovery move from the lowest level since late June touched earlier this week, though remain on track for the first weekly rise in two months.
A bullish forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Oil demand for next year continues to act as a tailwind for the black liquid. This further contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production data and flash PMI prints for December. This, along with Oil price dynamics, should produce short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3388
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3405
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3599
|Daily SMA50
|1.3677
|Daily SMA100
|1.3596
|Daily SMA200
|1.3512
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3519
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3394
|Previous Weekly High
|1.362
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.348
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3899
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3541
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3442
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3471
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.336
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3315
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3235
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3485
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3564
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3609
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
