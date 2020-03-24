USD/CAD slides below 1.4400 mark amid notable USD supply, recovering oil prices

- USD/CAD witnessed some fresh selling on Tuesday and erased a major part of the overnight gains.
- Rebounding oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted some pressure amid some USD weakness.
- The Fed's unprecedented measures/news of a deal on the coronavirus package weighed on the buck.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the early European session, with bears now looking to extend the downfall further below the 1.4400 round-figure mark.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish intraday positive move and continued with its struggle to find acceptance/build on its momentum beyond the key 1.4500 psychological mark amid a combination of negative factors.
The US dollar witnessed some aggressive long-unwinding trade in the wake of the Fed latest move on Monday to ease liquidity. The US central bank announced to buy unlimited amounts of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities.
This was followed by reports that the US Senate and the Trump administration were close to reaching a bipartisan agreement on the massive coronavirus spending package, which aggravated the intraday bearish pressure surrounding the greenback.
The pair erased a major part of the overnight gains and was further pressured by some follow-through uptick in crude oil prices, gaining around 5% for the day, which underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.
However, mounting fears over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic might continue to benefit the greenback's status as the global reserve currency, which might turn out to be the only factor that might help limit deeper losses.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling, possibly below mid-1.4300s, before traders start positioning for an extension of the recent pullback from multi-year tops – levels beyond mid-1.4600s – set last week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0094
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|1.4494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3769
|Daily SMA50
|1.3429
|Daily SMA100
|1.33
|Daily SMA200
|1.3249
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.456
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4337
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4668
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3788
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4475
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4422
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4368
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4241
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4145
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.459
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4687
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4813
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs amid disappointing PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08 but below the highs, after French and German services PMIs have plummeted, showing the devastating effect of coronavirus on the economy. The Fed's QE is weighing on the dollar and US fiscal stimulus is awaited.
GBP/USD trades above 1.16 amid the UK lockdown, US stimulus, ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.16 as the UK is going into three weeks lockdown aimed to curb the spread of Covid-19. US monetary stimulus and hopes for fiscal one are weighing on the dollar. March's PMIs are eyed.
Forex Today: Dollar down, stocks up on three encouraging factors, PMIs and coronavirus news eyed
The market mood is positive with stocks rising and the US dollar retreating amid several upbeat developments related to coronavirus. It is the US dollar vs. the rest and the greenback is on the losing side.
Gold: Next target is $1,581 after the initial Fed-fueled rise – Confluence Detector
Gold has been on the rise after the Federal Reserve announced an open-ended Quantitative Easing program, providing cheap money to American firms and lifting markets.
WTI struggles around $25.00 as buyers await fresh clues to extend recovery
WTI struggles to carry the recovery gains. The US dollar registers broad weakness as markets cheer nearness to the COVID-19 Bill. Fed announced unlimited QE the previous day, coronavirus risk prevails. API data, global activity gauges in the spotlight.