USD/CAD slides below 1.2800 mark, fresh session lows

- USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Friday and was pressured by a combination of factors.
- Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid a modest USD pullback.
- The downside seems limited as the focus remains on the US/Canadian monthly jobs reports.
The USD/CAD pair finally broke down of its intraday consolidative trading range and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.2785 region during the first half of the European session.
A combination of factors failed to assist the pair to build on the previous day's positive move, rather prompted some fresh selling on the last trading day of the week. The upside remained capped amid the prevalent bullish sentiment around crude oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked loonie.
In fact, oil prices climbed to the highest level in a year amid optimism about a strong global economic recovery and fuel demand. The black gold was further supported by the fact that the OPEC+ extended its current oil output policy. This, coupled with a modest US dollar pullback, prompted some selling around the USD/CAD pair.
Following the recent strong positive move to the highest level in more than two months, the greenback witnessed some profit-taking amid a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields. That said, prospects for a massive US fiscal spending and the incoming positive US macro data should continue to lend some support to the USD.
Apart from this, reluctance to place any aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the US and Canadian monthly employment details might help limit any meaningful slide for the USD/CAD pair. This, in turn, warrants some caution for bearish traders and positioning for any further depreciating move ahead of the key data risk.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2793
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.2824
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2742
|Daily SMA50
|1.278
|Daily SMA100
|1.2982
|Daily SMA200
|1.3245
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2845
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2778
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2881
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2686
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2819
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2803
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2786
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2748
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2718
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2854
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2883
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2921
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
