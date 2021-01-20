USD/CAD slides below 1.2700 mark amid softer USD, bullish oil prices

- USD/CAD remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
- The underlying bullish sentiment weighed on the safe-haven USD and exerted downward pressure.
- An uptick in oil prices underpinned the loonie and further contributed to the intraday selling bias.
- The downside is likely to remain limited ahead of the BoC decision and Biden’s inaugural ceremony.
The USD/CAD pair dropped to three-day lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the downward trajectory further below the 1.2700 level.
The pair extended this week's rejection slide from the 1.2800 round-figure mark and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The downfall was sponsored by a weaker tone surrounding the US dollar and bullish crude oil prices, which tend to underpin the commodity-linked loonie.
The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets was seen as one of the key factors driving flows away from the safe-haven greenback. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the optimism over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease and hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus.
The market bets for a more aggressive US fiscal spending in 2021 increased further after the US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen urged lawmakers to act big on the COVID-19 relief package. This, to a larger extent, helped offset concerns about a slow recovery in fuel demand and provided a goodish lift to crude oil prices.
That said, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields – amid expectations of a larger government borrowing – might extend some support to the USD and help limit losses for the USD/CAD pair. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural ceremony and BoC policy decision on Wednesday.
This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent recovery move from multi-year lows has already run out of the steam. This, in turn, might turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to resume its prior, well-established bearish trend amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2699
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1.2736
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2749
|Daily SMA50
|1.2855
|Daily SMA100
|1.3029
|Daily SMA200
|1.3323
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2764
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2716
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2836
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2625
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2734
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2713
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2664
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2762
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2787
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.281
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises amid improving market mood ahead of Biden's inauguration
EUR/USD has been advancing to around 1.2150 as the risk-on mood weighs on the safe-haven dollar. President-elect Biden is inaugurated later in the day and hopes of stimulus are high after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen's testimony.
GBP/USD tops 1.3650 on dollar weakness, as UK CPI beats
GBP/USD pierces 1.3650, edging higher after UK CPI beat with 0.6% in December. The US dollar retreats amid stimulus hopes as Biden prepares to become president. The UK’s accelerated vaccine campaign underpins sterling ahead of Bailey’s speech.
Gold: Bulls recapture 200-DMA ahead of Biden's inauguration
Gold prices are attempting to correct higher above 200-DMA. The metal cheers rising US inflation expectations amid hopes of a massive stimulus package under the incoming Biden administration.
Forex Today: Yellen's stimulus boosts sentiment ahead of Biden's inauguration, BOC, Bailey eyed
The market mood is cheerful with stocks and gold rising and the dollar retreating ahead of Biden's inauguration. Yellen has made the case for more stimulus, boosting sentiment.
US Dollar Index: Teases immediate rising wedge confirmation
US dollar index stays on the back foot around weekly lows. The Index fades the bounce off 90.40 while taking rounds to 90.50 during Wednesday’s Asian session. DXY teases confirmation of a short-term rising wedge, bearish chart play.