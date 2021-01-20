USD/CAD slides below 1.2700 mark amid softer USD, bullish oil prices

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
  • The underlying bullish sentiment weighed on the safe-haven USD and exerted downward pressure.
  • An uptick in oil prices underpinned the loonie and further contributed to the intraday selling bias.
  • The downside is likely to remain limited ahead of the BoC decision and Biden’s inaugural ceremony.

The USD/CAD pair dropped to three-day lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the downward trajectory further below the 1.2700 level.

The pair extended this week's rejection slide from the 1.2800 round-figure mark and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The downfall was sponsored by a weaker tone surrounding the US dollar and bullish crude oil prices, which tend to underpin the commodity-linked loonie.

The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets was seen as one of the key factors driving flows away from the safe-haven greenback. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the optimism over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease and hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus.

The market bets for a more aggressive US fiscal spending in 2021 increased further after the US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen urged lawmakers to act big on the COVID-19 relief package. This, to a larger extent, helped offset concerns about a slow recovery in fuel demand and provided a goodish lift to crude oil prices.

That said, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields – amid expectations of a larger government borrowing – might extend some support to the USD and help limit losses for the USD/CAD pair. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural ceremony and BoC policy decision on Wednesday.

This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent recovery move from multi-year lows has already run out of the steam. This, in turn, might turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to resume its prior, well-established bearish trend amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2699
Today Daily Change -0.0037
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 1.2736
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2749
Daily SMA50 1.2855
Daily SMA100 1.3029
Daily SMA200 1.3323
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2764
Previous Daily Low 1.2716
Previous Weekly High 1.2836
Previous Weekly Low 1.2625
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2734
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2746
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2713
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.269
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2664
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2762
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2787
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.281

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

