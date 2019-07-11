USD/CAD slides back closer to multi-month lows, around mid-1.3000s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The pair extended overnight post-BoC pullback amid the prevalent USD bearish bias.
  • A follow-through pickup in Oil prices underpin Loonie and add to the selling pressure.
  • The focus now shifts to the US consumer inflation figures, due later this Thursday.

The USD/CAD pair dropped to fresh weekly lows in the last hour and has now moved within the striking distance of eight-month through set last week. 

After a sudden spike in reaction to the BoC announcement on Wednesday, the pair witnessed some aggressive selling at higher levels and snapped three consecutive days of winning streak in the wake of a sharp US Dollar downturn. 

It is worth reporting that the BoC refrained from hinting at the next policy move in its statement, rather made it clear that it has no intentions to match potential interest rate cuts from the Fed and helped the Canadian Dollar to regain traction.

Meanwhile, the greenback came under some heavy selling pressure after the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks and the June FOMC meeting minutes confirmed the US central bank's dovish bias, reaffirming a 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting on July 30-31.

The USD bearish pressure remained unabated amid the ongoing slide in the US Treasury bond yields, which coupled with a follow-through bullish move in Crude Oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and kept exerting downward pressure on the major.

It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any buying interest at lower levels or breaks through the recent swing low to confirm a fresh bearish breakdown as the focus now shifts to Thursday's important release of the US consumer inflation figures for June.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3054
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 1.308
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3182
Daily SMA50 1.3331
Daily SMA100 1.334
Daily SMA200 1.3298
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3144
Previous Daily Low 1.3062
Previous Weekly High 1.3147
Previous Weekly Low 1.3038
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3094
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3113
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3047
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3014
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2965
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3129
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3178
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3211

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades at high ground amid Powell's testimony, ahead of ECB minutes

EUR/USD trades at high ground amid Powell's testimony, ahead of ECB minutes

EUR/USD is trading on high ground below 1.1300 after Fed Chair Powell opened the door to cutting rates. He speaks again later today. The ECB minutes are set to be dovish as well.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings

GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: dollar retains post-Powell’s weakness

USD/JPY: dollar retains post-Powell’s weakness

Japanese industrial-related data continued indicating a steeper economic slowdown. The US will release today the final version of June inflation,  with core CPI seen at 2.0% YoY. USD/JPY has broken below the 108.60/70 price zone, which increases the risk of a bearish extension.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates in a range near weekly tops, comfortably above $1400 mark

Gold consolidates in a range near weekly tops, comfortably above $1400 mark

Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session and is currently placed just below weekly tops, set earlier this Thursday.

Gold News

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location