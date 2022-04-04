- USD/CAD witnessed fresh selling on Monday and snapped two successive days of the winning streak.
- An uptick in oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid subdued USD price action.
- Hawkish Fed expectations should act as a tailwind for the buck and limit the downside for the major.
The USD/CAD pair extended its steady intraday descent through the early European session and dropped to a fresh daily low, below the 1.2500 psychological mark in the last hour.
Following an early uptick to the 1.2525-1.2530 region, the USD/CAD pair met with a fresh supply on Monday and for now, seems to have snapped two successive days of the winning streak. Modest recovery in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and exerted downward pressure on the major amid subdued US dollar demand. That said, a combination of factors should act as a tailwind for spot prices and help limit deeper losses, at least for the time being.
Last week, the US announced a plan to sell up to 1 million bpd of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) for six months starting in May 2022. Moreover, the International Energy Agency also agreed to release more oil on Friday. This, along with a two-month truce between a Saudi Arabia-led coalition and the Houthi group aligned with Iran, eased oil supply concerns. Adding to this, the COVID-19 outbreak in China could cap the upside for oil prices.
On the other hand, growing acceptance that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy stance to combat stubbornly high inflation should lend support to the buck. The markets have been pricing in a 100 bps Fed rate hike over the next two meetings and the bets were reaffirmed by the US jobs report on Friday. This, in turn, pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher, which favours the USD bulls and supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buying around the USD/CAD pair.
Hence, the focus will remain on the FOMC meeting minutes, scheduled for release on Wednesday. In the meantime, fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD. Apart from this, traders will take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities. Nevertheless, the USD/CAD pair, for now, seems to have stalled its recovery from the YTD low, around the 1.2430-1.2425 area touched last week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2499
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2523
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2639
|Daily SMA50
|1.2682
|Daily SMA100
|1.2694
|Daily SMA200
|1.2619
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2539
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2481
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2593
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.243
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2517
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2503
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2489
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2455
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.243
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2548
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2573
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2607
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
