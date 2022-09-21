- USD/CAD retreats from the 1.3400 neighbourhood or a two-year high set earlier this Wednesday.
- A sharp intraday rally in crude oil prices underpins the loonie and acts as a headwind for the pair.
- Retreating US bond yields is holding back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and capping gains.
- Traders now seem to move to the sidelines and await the highly-anticipated FOMC policy decision.
The USD/CAD pair hits a two-year high on Wednesday, though struggles to capitalize on the move and retreats a few pips from the 1.3400 neighbourhood. The pair, however, manages to stick to its modest intraday gains and is trading around the 1.3375-1.3380 region during the early European session.
The US dollar gains strong follow-through traction for the second straight day and remains supported by hawkish Fed expectations. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. The US central bank is widely anticipated to deliver another supersized 75 bps rate increase at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. The markets have also priced in a small possibility of a full 100 bps hike, which, along with the prevalent cautious mood, continues to lend support to the safe-haven greenback.
The market sentiment remains fragile amid concerns about a deeper global economic downturn. That said, a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields is holding back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Apart from this, a sharp intraday rally in crude oil prices underpins the commodity-linked loonie and further contributes to capping gains for the USD/CAD pair. Investors also seem reluctant and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy decision, scheduled later during the US session.
Investors will further take cues from the updated economic projections and the so-called dot plot. Furthermore, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the post-meeting press conference will be scrutinized for clues about the future rate-hiking path. This will play a key role in driving the USD demand in the near term. Apart from this, oil price dynamics should help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/CAD pair. Heading into the key event risk, spot prices seem more likely to consolidate in a range.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3377
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3365
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3121
|Daily SMA50
|1.2985
|Daily SMA100
|1.2919
|Daily SMA200
|1.2801
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3375
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3227
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2954
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3319
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.327
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3175
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3417
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.347
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3565
