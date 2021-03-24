USD/CAD sits near two-week tops, bulls await a sustained move beyond 1.2600 mark

- The upbeat US economic outlook, risk-off mood continued benefitting the safe-haven USD.
- A weaker tone around crude oil prices undermined the loonie and favours USD/CAD bulls.
- The pair seems poised to prolong its recovery from multi-year lows and test 50-day SMA.
The USD/CAD pair climbed to near two-week tops during the Asian session, with bulls now awaiting a sustained move beyond the 1.2600 round-figure mark.
A combination of factors continued lending some support to the pair, which now seems set to build on its solid rebound from the 1.2365 region, or the lowest level since February 2018 touched last week. The US dollar inched back closer to four-month highs on Wednesday amid the prevalent risk-off mood. Adding to this, a weaker tone surrounding crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and further benefitted the USD/CAD pair.
The global risk sentiment took a hit after the US, EU, Britain and Canada – in a rare, coordinated move on Monday – imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for human rights abuses in Xinjiang. This, along with potential US tax hikes and concerns over a third COVID-19 wave in Europe, weighed on investors' sentiment. This comes amid growing optimism about the US economic recovery, which provided a goodish lift to the safe-haven USD.
The global flight to safety was reinforced by a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond extended its recent pullback from over a one-year high level of 1.754% touched last week, albeit did little to dent the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the greenback.
Meanwhile, worries that a new wave of COVID-19 infections, pandemic-related lockdown and the slow vaccine rollouts in Europe could hinder the anticipated recovery in demand for fuel products. This, in turn, weighed on crude oil prices and was seen as another factor that supports prospects for a further appreciating move for the USD/CAD pair. Hence, a move towards testing the 50-day SMA, around the 1.2655-60 region, looks a distinct possibility.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders and flash PMI prints (Manufacturing and Services). Apart from this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of testimony before the Senate Banking Committee will influence the USD. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2595
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2589
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2573
|Daily SMA50
|1.2659
|Daily SMA100
|1.2774
|Daily SMA200
|1.3049
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2595
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2515
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2548
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2365
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2564
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2546
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2538
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2486
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2458
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2617
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2646
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2697
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
